Lirik Lagu Daddy Issues – Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daddy Issues – Neighbourhood
Take you like a drug
I taste you on my tongue
You ask me what I'm thinking about
I tell you that I'm thinking about
Whatever you're thinking about (Ah)
Tell me something that I'll forget
And you might have to tell me again
It's crazy what you'll do for a friend
Go ahead and cry, little girl
Nobody does it like you do
I know how much it matters to you
I know that you got daddy issues
And if you were my little girl
I'd do whatever I could do
I'd run away and hide with you
I know that you got daddy issues, and I do too
I tried to write your name in the rain
But the rain never came
So I made with the sun
The shade
Always comes at the worst time (Ah)
You ask me what I'm thinking about
I tell you that I'm thinking about
Whatever you're thinking about
Tell me something that I'll forget
And you might have to tell me again
It's crazy what you'll do for a friend
Go ahead and cry, little girl
Nobody does it like you do
I know how much it matters to you
I know that you got daddy issues
And if you were my little girl
I'd do whatever I could do
I'd run away and hide with you
I know that you got daddy issues
I keep on trying to let you go
I'm dying to let you know
How I'm getting on
I didn't cry when you left at first
But now that you're dead it hurts
This time I gotta know
Where did my daddy go?
I'm not entirely here
Half of me has disappeared
Go ahead and cry, little boy
You know that your daddy did too
You know what your mama went through
You gotta let it out soon, just let it out
