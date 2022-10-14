Lirik Lagu Daddy Issues – Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daddy Issues – Neighbourhood

Take you like a drug

I taste you on my tongue

You ask me what I'm thinking about

I tell you that I'm thinking about

Whatever you're thinking about (Ah)

Tell me something that I'll forget

And you might have to tell me again

It's crazy what you'll do for a friend

Go ahead and cry, little girl

Nobody does it like you do

I know how much it matters to you

I know that you got daddy issues

And if you were my little girl

I'd do whatever I could do

I'd run away and hide with you

I know that you got daddy issues, and I do too

I tried to write your name in the rain

But the rain never came

So I made with the sun

The shade

Always comes at the worst time (Ah)

You ask me what I'm thinking about

I tell you that I'm thinking about

Whatever you're thinking about

Tell me something that I'll forget

And you might have to tell me again

It's crazy what you'll do for a friend

Go ahead and cry, little girl

Nobody does it like you do

I know how much it matters to you

I know that you got daddy issues

And if you were my little girl

I'd do whatever I could do

I'd run away and hide with you

I know that you got daddy issues

I keep on trying to let you go

I'm dying to let you know

How I'm getting on

I didn't cry when you left at first

But now that you're dead it hurts

This time I gotta know

Where did my daddy go?

I'm not entirely here

Half of me has disappeared

Go ahead and cry, little boy

You know that your daddy did too

You know what your mama went through

You gotta let it out soon, just let it out