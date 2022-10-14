Lirik Lagu See You Again – Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See You Again – Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

We've come a long way from where we began

Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

Damn, who knew?

All the planes we flew, good things we been through

That I'd be standing right here talking to you

'Bout another path, I know we loved to hit the road and laugh

But something told me that it wouldn't last

Had to switch up, look at things different, see the bigger picture

Those were the days, hard work forever pays

Now I see you in a better place (see you in a better place)

Uh

How can we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Everything I went through, you were standing there by my side

And now you gon' be with me for the last ride

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again (I'll see you again)

We've come a long way (yeah, we came a long way)

From where we began (you know we started)

Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again (I'll tell you)

When I see you again

First, you both go out your way and the vibe is feeling strong

And what's small turned to a friendship, a friendship turned to a bond

And that bond will never be broken, the love will never get lost

(The love will never get lost)

And when brotherhood come first, then the line will never be crossed

Established it on our own when that line had to be drawn

And that line is what we reached, so remember me when I'm gone

(Remember me when I'm gone)

How can we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

And now you gon' be with me for the last ride

So let the light guide your way, yeah

Hold every memory as you go

And every road you take

Will always lead you home, home

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

We've come a long way from where we began

Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again