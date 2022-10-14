Lirik Lagu Fine Today – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fine Today – Ardhito Pramono

We will find a way

To be honest make no mistake

Sometimes I pray

Tell me how to make you stay

And you always going to be the one for me

We'll be fine today

Have a drink for the all perfect time to say

You are my happiness

And you always going to be the one for me

There were times when it rains

Just the thing kept me sane

It's too much for a little time of fame

But you saved the day

Yes you saved the day

You always going to be the one for me

Where to find you again

There's no one seems to care

It's too much for the average man to stay

But you saved the day

Yes you saved the day

And you always going to be the one for me

Credit