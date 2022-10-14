Lirik Lost Boy - Ruth B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Ruth B - Lost Boy.
Ruth B - Lost Boy. /YouTube

Lirik Lost Boy - Ruth B

There was a time when I was alone
Nowhere to go and no place to call home
My only friend was the man in the Moon
And even, sometimes, he would go away, too

Then one night, as I closed my eyes
I saw a shadow flying high
He came to me with the sweetest smile
Told me he wanted to talk for a while
He said, "Peter Pan, that's what they call me
I promise that you'll never be lonely"
And ever since that day

I am a Lost Boy from Neverland
Usually hanging out with Peter Pan
And when we're bored, we play in the woods
Always on the run from Captain Hook
"Run, run, Lost Boy", they say to me
"Away from all of reality"
Neverland is home to Lost Boys like me
And Lost Boys like me are free
Neverland is home to Lost Boys like me
And Lost Boys like me are free

He sprinkled me in pixie dust and told me to believe
Believe in him and believe in me
Together, we will fly away in a cloud of green
To your beautiful destiny
As we soared above the town that never loved me
I realized I finally had a family
Soon enough, we reached Neverland
Peacefully, my feet hit the sand
And ever since that day

I am a Lost Boy from Neverland
Usually hanging out with Peter Pan
And when we're bored, we play in the woods
Always on the run from Captain Hook
"Run, run, Lost Boy", they say to me
"Away from all of reality"
Neverland is home to Lost Boys like me
And Lost Boys like me are free
Neverland is home to Lost Boys like me
And Lost Boys like me are free

Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy Darling
Even Captain Hook, you are my perfect storybook
Neverland, I love you so
You are now my home sweet home
Forever a Lost Boy at last
Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy Darling
Even Captain Hook, you are my perfect storybook
Neverland, I love you so
You are now my home sweet home
Forever a Lost Boy at last
And for always, I will say

I am a Lost Boy from Neverland
Usually hanging out with Peter Pan
And when we're bored, we play in the woods
Always on the run from Captain Hook
"Run, run, Lost Boy", they say to me
"Away from all of reality"
Neverland is home to Lost Boys like me
And Lost Boys like me are free
Neverland is home to Lost Boys like me
And Lost Boys like me are free

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stuck in the Moment – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck in the Moment – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB
Lirik lagu Jodoh di Tangan Tuhan - Raffi Ahmad ft Laudya Chintya Bella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Jodoh di Tangan Tuhan - Raffi Ahmad ft Laudya Chintya Bella dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Harusnya Aku – Armada dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Harusnya Aku – Armada dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gingham Check - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gingham Check - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu You’re My Sunshine - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’re My Sunshine - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Juara Kedua – Fiersa Besari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Juara Kedua – Fiersa Besari dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ke Kalsel, Ganjar Pranowo Ziarah Syekh Muhammad Arsyad Al-Banjari
2

Banjir Cilacap Mulai Surut, BPBD Jateng Fokus Evakuasi Kelompok Usia Rentan
3

Patahkan Klaim Polri, Viral Kondisi Cedera Korban Gas Air Mata Kedaluarsa di Stadion Kanjuruhan
4

Diresmikan Kasal, Indonesia Kini Miliki Dua Kapal Kapal Penyapu Ranjau Asal Jerman
5

Lesti Kejora Tak Laporkan Aksi Rizky Billar saat Berupaya Melemparnya dengan Bola Biliar
6

Hadapi Serangan dari China, Angkatan Laut Taiwan Mulai Susun Rencana Baru
7

Gelar Program Lelang Kongsi Kongsi, Bank Mandiri Guyur Hadiah Bagi Pebisnis Loyal
8

Cekcok Ratusan Pesilat di Lamongan, Polisi Benjol hingga Arus Lalu Lintas Tersendat
9

Hyundai Buka Suara Terkait Ioniq 5 Bermasalah, Baterai Drop Tiba-tiba hingga Mogok di Jalan
10

Real Madrid Beri Respons Mendengar Kabar Kylian Mbappe akan Hengkang dari PSG

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Melihat Ular Banyak, Kamu Sangat Beruntung

Mimpi Melihat Ular Banyak, Kamu Sangat Beruntung

14 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Kampung Jakarta

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Kampung Jakarta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

14 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

14 Oktober 2022, 00:38 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

14 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

14 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

14 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

14 Oktober 2022, 00:29 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:26 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

14 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

14 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

14 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB