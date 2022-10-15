Lirik Lagu Nobody's Perfect – Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody's Perfect – Jessie J

When I'm nervous I have this thing yeah I talk too much

Sometimes I just can't shut the hell up

It's like I need to tell someone anyone who'll listen

And that's where I seem to fuck up, yeah

I forget about the consequences, yeah

For a minute there I lose my senses

And in the heat of the moment

My mouth starts going, the words start flowing, oh

But I never meant to hurt you

I know it's time that I learned to

Treat the people I love like I wanna be loved

This is a lesson learned

I hate that I let you down and I feel so bad about it

I guess karma comes back around

'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting, yeah

And I hate that I made you think that the trust we had is broken

Don't tell me you can't forgive me

'Cause nobody's perfect

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, nobody's perfect, No.

If I could turn back the hands of time

I swear I never woulda cross that line

I should of kept it between us

But no I went and told the whole world how I'm feelin', oh

So I sit and I realize with these tears falling from my eyes

I gotta change if I wanna keep you forever

I promise that I'm gonna try

But I never meant to hurt you

I know it's time that I learn to

Treat the people I love like I wanna be loved

This is a lesson learned

I hate that I let you down

And I feel so bad about it

I guess karma comes back around

'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting yeah

And I hate that I made you think

That the trust we had is broken

So don't tell me you can't forgive me

'Cause nobody's perfect

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, nobody's perfect

Ooh, ooh

No, no, yeah

I'm not a saint no not at all

But what I did it wasn't cool

But I swear that I'll never do that again to you, ohh

I'm not a saint, no not at all

And what I did it wasn't cool

But I swear that I'll never do that again to you, yeah