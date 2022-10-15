Lirik Lagu Nobody's Perfect – Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB
Lirik lagu Nobody's Perfect yang dibawakan Jessie J.
Lirik lagu Nobody's Perfect yang dibawakan Jessie J. /YouTube/Jessie J

Nobody's Perfect – Jessie J

When I'm nervous I have this thing yeah I talk too much
Sometimes I just can't shut the hell up
It's like I need to tell someone anyone who'll listen
And that's where I seem to fuck up, yeah
I forget about the consequences, yeah
For a minute there I lose my senses
And in the heat of the moment
My mouth starts going, the words start flowing, oh

But I never meant to hurt you
I know it's time that I learned to
Treat the people I love like I wanna be loved
This is a lesson learned

I hate that I let you down and I feel so bad about it
I guess karma comes back around
'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting, yeah
And I hate that I made you think that the trust we had is broken
Don't tell me you can't forgive me
'Cause nobody's perfect
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, nobody's perfect, No.

If I could turn back the hands of time
I swear I never woulda cross that line
I should of kept it between us
But no I went and told the whole world how I'm feelin', oh
So I sit and I realize with these tears falling from my eyes
I gotta change if I wanna keep you forever
I promise that I'm gonna try

But I never meant to hurt you
I know it's time that I learn to
Treat the people I love like I wanna be loved
This is a lesson learned

I hate that I let you down
And I feel so bad about it
I guess karma comes back around
'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting yeah
And I hate that I made you think
That the trust we had is broken
So don't tell me you can't forgive me
'Cause nobody's perfect
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, nobody's perfect

Ooh, ooh
No, no, yeah

I'm not a saint no not at all
But what I did it wasn't cool
But I swear that I'll never do that again to you, ohh
I'm not a saint, no not at all
And what I did it wasn't cool
But I swear that I'll never do that again to you, yeah

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

