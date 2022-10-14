Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wish You Were Here – Neck Deep
Take it slow, tell me all how you've grown
Just for me, could we all reminisce?
Better yet, here's a pen, make a list
Fill it full with all the things I've missed
'Cause I can barely drive past the school without stopping to think of you
And how we used to act the fool
But worst of all, I wish I'd called at least a thousand times or more
Just to hear what I've been missing
If a picture is all that I have
I can picture the times that we won't get back
If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad
Either way, I still wish you were here
Don't say everything's meant to be
'Cause you know it's not what I believe
Can't help but think that it should've been me
Either way, I still wish you were here
Thinking back on the days where we all used to say
"I know anywhere's better than here"
In the back of the class where we grew up too fast
Living life like there's nothin' to fear
But the ice on the road, driving home all alone
Singing along to a song from three summers ago
The one that made you remember it
Now I'll always remember it (I'll always remember it)
As the song that your life ended with
If a picture is all that I have
I can picture the times that we won't get back
If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad
Either way, I still wish you were here
Don't say everything's meant to be
'Cause you know it's not what I believe
Can't help but think that it should've been me
Either way, I still wish you were here
And they say you're in a better place (they say you're in a better place)
But a better place is right here with me
Yeah, they say you're in a better place (they say you're in a better place)
Too bad it's not what I believe
'Cause a picture is all that I have
To remind me that you're never comin' back
If I picture it now it just makes me sad
And right now I just wish you were here
Don't say everything's meant to be
'Cause you know it's not what I believe
Can't help but think that it should've been me
In the end, I just wish you were here
