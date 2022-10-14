Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB
Lirik lagu Wish You Were Here yang dipopulerkan Neck Deep.
Lirik lagu Wish You Were Here yang dipopulerkan Neck Deep. /Dok. Hopeless Records

Wish You Were HereNeck Deep

Take it slow, tell me all how you've grown
Just for me, could we all reminisce?
Better yet, here's a pen, make a list
Fill it full with all the things I've missed

'Cause I can barely drive past the school without stopping to think of you
And how we used to act the fool
But worst of all, I wish I'd called at least a thousand times or more
Just to hear what I've been missing

If a picture is all that I have
I can picture the times that we won't get back
If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad
Either way, I still wish you were here
Don't say everything's meant to be
'Cause you know it's not what I believe
Can't help but think that it should've been me
Either way, I still wish you were here

Thinking back on the days where we all used to say
"I know anywhere's better than here"
In the back of the class where we grew up too fast
Living life like there's nothin' to fear
But the ice on the road, driving home all alone

Singing along to a song from three summers ago
The one that made you remember it
Now I'll always remember it (I'll always remember it)
As the song that your life ended with

If a picture is all that I have
I can picture the times that we won't get back
If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad
Either way, I still wish you were here
Don't say everything's meant to be
'Cause you know it's not what I believe
Can't help but think that it should've been me
Either way, I still wish you were here

And they say you're in a better place (they say you're in a better place)
But a better place is right here with me
Yeah, they say you're in a better place (they say you're in a better place)
Too bad it's not what I believe

'Cause a picture is all that I have
To remind me that you're never comin' back
If I picture it now it just makes me sad
And right now I just wish you were here
Don't say everything's meant to be
'Cause you know it's not what I believe
Can't help but think that it should've been me
In the end, I just wish you were here

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Time - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Time - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Clout - Offset feat Cardi B, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clout - Offset feat Cardi B, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rip It Up - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rip It Up - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Summer Storm - Jessica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Summer Storm - Jessica dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Go Far Kid - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Go Far Kid - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sentence Day - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sentence Day - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cakrawala - Dul Jaelani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cakrawala - Dul Jaelani dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Komnas HAM Beberkan Fakta Baru Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Pemicu Jatuhnya Korban Adalah Gas Air Mata
2

Kuat Maruf Punya Andil Bunuh Brigadir J, Surat Dakwaan JPU atas Ferdy Sambo Cs Bongkar Perannya
3

Terkait Video Rizky Billar Lemparkan Bola Biliar ke Lesti Kejora, Polisi: Salah Satu Alat Bukti
4

Kenali Penyakit Eksim, Gejala hingga Cara Pengobatannya
5

Terkait Pembangunan Kantor Penghubung IKN, Pemprov Banten Usulkan Anggaran Rp30 Miliar
6

Pengakuan Penjual Dawet Hoaks Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Demi Allah Saya Tidak Ada Settingan, Tidak Ada Suruhan
7

Kaum Adam, Inilah 7 Tips Kombinasi Outfit yang Cocok dengan Celana Chino 
8

Jelang Deadline Akuisisi, Elon Musk Tuduh Twitter Berusaha Musnahkan Bukti
9

Inul Daratista Sebut KDRT Lesti dan Billar Wajar, Netizen: Kok Malah Menormalisasi?
10

Hamili Siswi Sekolah Lain, Oknum Guru di Purbalingga Larikan Diri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming The Golden Spoon Episode 7, 8, 9, 10 Subtitle Indonesia 'SUB INDO' Free Kualitas HD

Nonton Streaming The Golden Spoon Episode 7, 8, 9, 10 Subtitle Indonesia 'SUB INDO' Free Kualitas HD

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Sejumlah Keberhasilan Besar Diprediksi di Depan Karir

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Sejumlah Keberhasilan Besar Diprediksi di Depan Karir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Resmi Bukan di Telegram

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Resmi Bukan di Telegram

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Danau Hitam, My Absolute Boyfriend dan Space Jump

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Danau Hitam, My Absolute Boyfriend dan Space Jump

14 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Utara Times

Download dan Nonton My Ice Girl Episode 5 Full Lengkap Sinopsis Terbaru: Detik-Detik Menegangkan?

Download dan Nonton My Ice Girl Episode 5 Full Lengkap Sinopsis Terbaru: Detik-Detik Menegangkan?

14 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:07 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Perubahan Sangat Ditunjukkan di Bagian Depan Karir

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Perubahan Sangat Ditunjukkan di Bagian Depan Karir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Leg 2 di Liga Eropa 2022, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Leg 2 di Liga Eropa 2022, Tinggal Klik

14 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton Doa Mengancam Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Legal di Vidio Lengkap Jadwal Tayang Full

Link Nonton Doa Mengancam Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Legal di Vidio Lengkap Jadwal Tayang Full

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Masih Guyur Sulawesi Selatan

Prakiraan Cuaca Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Masih Guyur Sulawesi Selatan

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming 'One Dollar Lawyer' Episode 6 7 8 9 Sub Indo Full HD, Download Klik Disini Free!

Nonton Streaming 'One Dollar Lawyer' Episode 6 7 8 9 Sub Indo Full HD, Download Klik Disini Free!

14 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022:Anda Mungkin Berhubungan dengan Seseorang yang Membawa Perubahan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022:Anda Mungkin Berhubungan dengan Seseorang yang Membawa Perubahan

14 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Bikin Kaget! Baru Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Ingin Cabut Laporan Kasus KDRT Terhadap Sang Suami?

Bikin Kaget! Baru Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Ingin Cabut Laporan Kasus KDRT Terhadap Sang Suami?

14 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Begini Kronologi Seorang Mahasiswi IPB Terseret Banjir di Bogor, Hingga Kini Belum Ditemukan Keberadaannya

Begini Kronologi Seorang Mahasiswi IPB Terseret Banjir di Bogor, Hingga Kini Belum Ditemukan Keberadaannya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:48 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Lirik Lagu [MV] 마마무 (MAMAMOO) - ILLELLA (일낼라) Lyrics Hangul and Romanized

Lirik Lagu [MV] 마마무 (MAMAMOO) - ILLELLA (일낼라) Lyrics Hangul and Romanized

14 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Fulham vs Bournemouth, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 Oktober 2022

Fulham vs Bournemouth, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Omonia, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Eropa 2022 2023

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Omonia, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Eropa 2022 2023

14 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB