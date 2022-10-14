Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wish You Were Here – Neck Deep

Take it slow, tell me all how you've grown

Just for me, could we all reminisce?

Better yet, here's a pen, make a list

Fill it full with all the things I've missed

'Cause I can barely drive past the school without stopping to think of you

And how we used to act the fool

But worst of all, I wish I'd called at least a thousand times or more

Just to hear what I've been missing

If a picture is all that I have

I can picture the times that we won't get back

If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad

Either way, I still wish you were here

Don't say everything's meant to be

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Can't help but think that it should've been me

Either way, I still wish you were here

Thinking back on the days where we all used to say

"I know anywhere's better than here"

In the back of the class where we grew up too fast

Living life like there's nothin' to fear

But the ice on the road, driving home all alone

Singing along to a song from three summers ago

The one that made you remember it

Now I'll always remember it (I'll always remember it)

As the song that your life ended with

If a picture is all that I have

I can picture the times that we won't get back

If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad

Either way, I still wish you were here

Don't say everything's meant to be

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Can't help but think that it should've been me

Either way, I still wish you were here

And they say you're in a better place (they say you're in a better place)

But a better place is right here with me

Yeah, they say you're in a better place (they say you're in a better place)

Too bad it's not what I believe

'Cause a picture is all that I have

To remind me that you're never comin' back

If I picture it now it just makes me sad

And right now I just wish you were here

Don't say everything's meant to be

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Can't help but think that it should've been me

In the end, I just wish you were here