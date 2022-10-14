Lirik Lagu Stuck in the Moment – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Stuck in the Moment – Justin Bieber

With you,

With you,

I wish we had another time,

I wish we had another place

Now Romeo and Juliet,

Bet they never felt the way we felt,

Bonnie and Clyde,

Never had to hide like,

We do,

We do

You and I both know it can't work,

It's all fun and games,

'Til someone gets hurt,

And I don't,

I won't let that be you

Now you don't wanna let go,

And I don't wanna let you know,

There might be something real between us two, who knew?

Now we don't wanna fall but,

We're tripping in our hearts and it's reckless and clumsy,

'Cause I know you can't love me here

I wish we had another time,

I wish we had another place,

But everything we had is Stuck in the Moment,

And there's nothing my heart can do (can do),

To fight with time and space 'cause,

I'm still Stuck in the Moment with you

See like Adam and Eve,

Tragedy was our destiny,

Like Sunny and Cher,

I don't care,

I got you baby

See we both,

Fightin' every inch of our fiber,

'Cause ain't no way,

It's gonna end right but,

We are both too foolish to stop

Now you don't wanna let go,

And I don't wanna let you know,

That there might be something real between us two, who knew?

And we don't wanna fall but,

We're tripping in our hearts and it's reckless and clumsy,

And I know you can't love me here