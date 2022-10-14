Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean

A tornado flew around my room before you came

Excuse the mess it made, it usually doesn’t rain in

Southern California, much like Arizona

My eyes don’t shed tears, but boy, they pour when

I’m thinkin’ ‘bout you, ooh no, no, no

I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, you know, know, know

I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, do you think about me still?

Do ya, do ya?

Or do you not think so far ahead?

‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh

Or do you not think so far ahead?

‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh

No, I don’t like you, I just thought you were cool enough to kick it

Got a beach house I could sell you in Idaho

Since you think I don’t love you, I just thought you were cute

That’s why I kissed you

Got a fighter jet, I don’t get to fly it though, I’m lying down

Thinkin’ ‘bout you, ooh no, no, no

I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, you know, know, know

I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, do you think about me still?

Do ya, do ya?

Or do you not think so far ahead?

‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh

Or do you not think so far ahead?

‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh



Yes, of course, I remember, how could I forget (How could I forget?) how you feel? (How you feel)

You know you were my first time, a new feel

It won’t ever get old, not in my soul, not in my spirit, keep it alive

We’ll go down this road ‘til it turns from color to black and white

Or do you not think so far ahead?

‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh

Or do you not think so far ahead?

‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh

Credit



Artis : Frank Ocean

Album : Channel Orange

Dirilis : 2012

Genre : R&B Kontemporer, R&B/Soul, Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Uk R&B, J-Pop

Fakta di Balik lagu

Thinkin Bout You yang jadi single pertama Frank, ditempatkan di awal setelah intro Start.