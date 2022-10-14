Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean
A tornado flew around my room before you came
Excuse the mess it made, it usually doesn’t rain in
Southern California, much like Arizona
My eyes don’t shed tears, but boy, they pour when
I’m thinkin’ ‘bout you, ooh no, no, no
I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, you know, know, know
I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, do you think about me still?
Do ya, do ya?
Or do you not think so far ahead?
‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh
Or do you not think so far ahead?
‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh
No, I don’t like you, I just thought you were cool enough to kick it
Got a beach house I could sell you in Idaho
Since you think I don’t love you, I just thought you were cute
That’s why I kissed you
Got a fighter jet, I don’t get to fly it though, I’m lying down
Thinkin’ ‘bout you, ooh no, no, no
I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, you know, know, know
I’ve been thinkin’ bout you, do you think about me still?
Do ya, do ya?
Or do you not think so far ahead?
‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh
Or do you not think so far ahead?
‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh
Yes, of course, I remember, how could I forget (How could I forget?) how you feel? (How you feel)
You know you were my first time, a new feel
It won’t ever get old, not in my soul, not in my spirit, keep it alive
We’ll go down this road ‘til it turns from color to black and white
Or do you not think so far ahead?
‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh
Or do you not think so far ahead?
‘Cause I been thinkin’ bout forever, ooh
Credit
Artis : Frank Ocean
Album : Channel Orange
Dirilis : 2012
Genre : R&B Kontemporer, R&B/Soul, Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Uk R&B, J-Pop
Fakta di Balik lagu
Thinkin Bout You yang jadi single pertama Frank, ditempatkan di awal setelah intro Start.
