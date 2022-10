Cut to The Feeling - Carly Rae Jepsen

I had a dream, or was it real?

We crossed the line and it was on

We crossed the line, it was on this time

I've been denying how I feel, you've been denying what you want

You want from me, talk to me, baby

I want some satisfaction, take me to the stars

Just like ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah