Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Musisi Why Don't We - Love Back
Musisi Why Don't We - Love Back /YouTube

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We

I still got your halo hanging on the corner of my bed
But when I looked closer, that shit was cracked, yeah
You still got your fingerprints left all over my heart
The same way you would leave your lipstick on my glass

Showed you what heaven could taste like
Put it on my tab
Gave you my money and my time
You can keep all that, all that

Baby, I just want my love back
I'd love to love someone new
But I gave it all to you
(My love, my love, my)
Honey, I just want my love back
If you're not gonna be the one
At least give me back my love

My love, my love, my love back
My love, my love, my love back

Took my favorite part of me
And held it so far out of reach
Nine months you've been gone, I'm still attached
Poured my heart out, filled your cup
Maybe I just cared too much
'Cause I know I'm the best you'll ever have

I showed you what heaven could taste like
Put it on my tab (put it on my tab)
Gave you my money and my time
You can keep all that

Baby, I just want my love back
I'd love to love someone new
But I gave it all to you
My love, my love, my (all to you, babe)
Honey, I just want my love back
If you're not gonna be the one
At least give me back my love
My love, my love, my love back

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na
Na-na, na-na-na-na (oh-oh)
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na (uh)
My love, my love, my love back
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na
Na-na, na-na-na-na
If you're not gonna be the one
At least give me back my love
My love, my love, my love back

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Write Sins Not Tragedies - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stuck in the Moment – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck in the Moment – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB
Lirik lagu Jodoh di Tangan Tuhan - Raffi Ahmad ft Laudya Chintya Bella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Jodoh di Tangan Tuhan - Raffi Ahmad ft Laudya Chintya Bella dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Harusnya Aku – Armada dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Harusnya Aku – Armada dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gingham Check - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gingham Check - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu You’re My Sunshine - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’re My Sunshine - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Juara Kedua – Fiersa Besari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Juara Kedua – Fiersa Besari dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Elon Musk Bantah Bicarakan Senjata Nuklir dan Kesepakatan Damai Ukraina dengan Vladimir Putin
2

Hati-hati Penipuan Tilang Elektronik Via WhatsApp, Polda Jabar Ungkap Modusnya
3

Update Kasus Meme Stupa Borobudur: Roy Suryo Didakwa 3 Pasal hingga Terancam 5 Tahun Penjara
4

Ganjar Pranowo Bantu Pembangkit Listrik Tenaga Surya Untuk Pesantren
5

Beredar Foto Wisuda Gibran di Tengah Isu Ijazah Palsu, Walkot Solo: Coba Fotonya Biar Dianalisa
6

Semangati Kafilah Jateng, Ganjar: Yang Penting Hatinya Tenang dan Senang
7

Heboh Pernyataan Inul Daratista Mewajarkan KDRT Lesti dan Billar Dibandingkan dengan Ceramah Mama Dedeh
8

Bahaya Stres, Penyebab hingga Pengaruhnya terhadap Kesehatan
9

Ke Kalsel, Ganjar Pranowo Ziarah Syekh Muhammad Arsyad Al-Banjari
10

Banjir Cilacap Mulai Surut, BPBD Jateng Fokus Evakuasi Kelompok Usia Rentan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Melihat Ular Banyak, Kamu Sangat Beruntung

Mimpi Melihat Ular Banyak, Kamu Sangat Beruntung

14 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Kampung Jakarta

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Kampung Jakarta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

14 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

14 Oktober 2022, 00:38 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

14 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

14 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

14 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

14 Oktober 2022, 00:29 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:26 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

14 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

14 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

14 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB