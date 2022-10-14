Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We
I still got your halo hanging on the corner of my bed
But when I looked closer, that shit was cracked, yeah
You still got your fingerprints left all over my heart
The same way you would leave your lipstick on my glass
Showed you what heaven could taste like
Put it on my tab
Gave you my money and my time
You can keep all that, all that
Baby, I just want my love back
I'd love to love someone new
But I gave it all to you
(My love, my love, my)
Honey, I just want my love back
If you're not gonna be the one
At least give me back my love
My love, my love, my love back
My love, my love, my love back
Took my favorite part of me
And held it so far out of reach
Nine months you've been gone, I'm still attached
Poured my heart out, filled your cup
Maybe I just cared too much
'Cause I know I'm the best you'll ever have
I showed you what heaven could taste like
Put it on my tab (put it on my tab)
Gave you my money and my time
You can keep all that
Baby, I just want my love back
I'd love to love someone new
But I gave it all to you
My love, my love, my (all to you, babe)
Honey, I just want my love back
If you're not gonna be the one
At least give me back my love
My love, my love, my love back
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na
Na-na, na-na-na-na (oh-oh)
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na (uh)
My love, my love, my love back
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na
Na-na, na-na-na-na
If you're not gonna be the one
At least give me back my love
My love, my love, my love back
