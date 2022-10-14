Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We

I still got your halo hanging on the corner of my bed

But when I looked closer, that shit was cracked, yeah

You still got your fingerprints left all over my heart

The same way you would leave your lipstick on my glass

Showed you what heaven could taste like

Put it on my tab

Gave you my money and my time

You can keep all that, all that

Baby, I just want my love back

I'd love to love someone new

But I gave it all to you

(My love, my love, my)

Honey, I just want my love back

If you're not gonna be the one

At least give me back my love

My love, my love, my love back

My love, my love, my love back

Took my favorite part of me

And held it so far out of reach

Nine months you've been gone, I'm still attached

Poured my heart out, filled your cup

Maybe I just cared too much

'Cause I know I'm the best you'll ever have

I showed you what heaven could taste like

Put it on my tab (put it on my tab)

Gave you my money and my time

You can keep all that

Baby, I just want my love back

I'd love to love someone new

But I gave it all to you

My love, my love, my (all to you, babe)

Honey, I just want my love back

If you're not gonna be the one

At least give me back my love

My love, my love, my love back

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na

Na-na, na-na-na-na (oh-oh)

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na (uh)

My love, my love, my love back

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na

Na-na, na-na-na-na

If you're not gonna be the one

At least give me back my love

My love, my love, my love back