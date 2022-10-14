Lirik Lagu Everytime – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Everytime – Ariana Grande

Back to you, back to you, back to you

Back to you, back to you, back to you

I go back to you, back to you, back to you everytime

I get tired of your no-shows

You get tired of my control (Yuh)

They keep telling me to let go

But I don't really let go when I say so (Yuh, yuh)

I keep giving people blank stares (Yeah)

I'm so different when you're not there (Yuh)

It's like something out of Shakespeare

Because I'm really not here when you're not there

I've tried to fight our energy

But everytime I think I'm free (Yeah)

You get high and call on the regular

I get weak and fall like a teenager

Why, oh why does God keep bringing me

Back to you?

I get drunk, pretend that I'm over it

Self-destruct, show up like an idiot

Why, oh why does God keep bringing me

Back to you?

I go back to you, back to you, back to you

Back to you, back to you, back to you

I go back to you, back to you, back to you everytime

Just when I get on a new wave (Yuh)

Boy, you look at me and I slip outta my lace

They keep calling me a head-case

'Cause I can't make a good case why we can't change

I've tried to fight our energy

But everytime I think I'm free (Yeah)