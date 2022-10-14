Lirik Lagu I'm With You – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm With You – Avril Lavigne
I'm standing on a bridge
I'm waitin' in the dark
I thought that you'd be here by now
There's nothing but the rain
No footsteps on the ground
I'm listening but there's no sound
Isn't anyone tryin' to find me?
Won't somebody come take me home?
It's a damn cold night
Trying to figure out this life
Won't you take me by the hand?
Take me somewhere new
I don't know who you are
But I, I'm with you
I'm with you
I'm looking for a place
I'm searching for a face
Is anybody here I know
'Cause nothing's going right
And everything's a mess
And no one likes to be alone
Isn't anyone tryin' to find me?
Won't somebody come take me home?
It's a damn cold night
Trying to figure out this life
Won't you take me by the hand?
Take me somewhere new
I don't know who you are
But I, I'm with you
I'm with you, yeah, yeah
Oh, why is everything so confusing?
Maybe I'm just out of my mind
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah
It's a damn cold night
Trying to figure out this life
Won't you take me by the hand?
Take me somewhere new
I don't know who you are
But I, I'm with you
I'm with you
Take me by the hand
Take me somewhere new
I don't know who you are
But I, I'm with you
I'm with you
Take me by the hand
Take me somewhere new
I don't know who you are
But I, I'm with you
I'm with you
I'm with you
