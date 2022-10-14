Lirik Lagu I'm With You – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm With You – Avril Lavigne

I'm standing on a bridge

I'm waitin' in the dark

I thought that you'd be here by now

There's nothing but the rain

No footsteps on the ground

I'm listening but there's no sound

Isn't anyone tryin' to find me?

Won't somebody come take me home?

It's a damn cold night

Trying to figure out this life

Won't you take me by the hand?

Take me somewhere new

I don't know who you are

But I, I'm with you

I'm with you

I'm looking for a place

I'm searching for a face

Is anybody here I know

'Cause nothing's going right

And everything's a mess

And no one likes to be alone

Isn't anyone tryin' to find me?

Won't somebody come take me home?

It's a damn cold night

Trying to figure out this life

Won't you take me by the hand?

Take me somewhere new

I don't know who you are

But I, I'm with you

I'm with you, yeah, yeah

Oh, why is everything so confusing?

Maybe I'm just out of my mind

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah

It's a damn cold night

Trying to figure out this life

Won't you take me by the hand?

Take me somewhere new

I don't know who you are

But I, I'm with you

I'm with you

Take me by the hand

Take me somewhere new

I don't know who you are

But I, I'm with you

I'm with you

Take me by the hand

Take me somewhere new

I don't know who you are

But I, I'm with you

I'm with you

I'm with you