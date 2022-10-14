Lirik Lagu More – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

If you really want More (More)
Scream it out louder
Get on the floor (Floor)
Bring out the fire
And light it up (Up)
Take it up higher
Gonna push it to the limit, give it More
Watch me as I dance under the spotlight
Listen to the people screaming "More, more"
'Cause I create the feeling that keep 'em coming back
Yeah, I create the feeling that keep 'em coming back
So captivating when I get it on the floor
Know y'all been patiently waiting, I know you need me, I can feel it
I'm a beast, I'm an animal, I'm that monster in the mirror
The headliner, finisher, I'm the closer, winner
Best when under pressure with seconds left I show up
Get up both your hands, I'm in the zone, s'aite
Put 'em in the air, if you want More and More
'Cause I can't wait to feel it
I go hard, can't stop
But if I stop it just know that Im'a bring it back
Never quittin' don't believe in that
