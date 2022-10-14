Lirik Lagu More – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

More – Usher

If you really want More (More)

Scream it out louder

Get on the floor (Floor)

Bring out the fire

And light it up (Up)

Take it up higher

Gonna push it to the limit, give it More

Watch me as I dance under the spotlight

Listen to the people screaming "More, more"

'Cause I create the feeling that keep 'em coming back

Yeah, I create the feeling that keep 'em coming back

So captivating when I get it on the floor

Know y'all been patiently waiting, I know you need me, I can feel it

I'm a beast, I'm an animal, I'm that monster in the mirror

The headliner, finisher, I'm the closer, winner

Best when under pressure with seconds left I show up

If you really want More (More)

Scream it out louder

Get on the floor (Floor)

Bring out the fire

And light it up (Up)

Take it up higher

Gonna push it to the limit, give it More

If you really want More (More)

Scream it out louder

Get on the floor (Floor)

Bring out the fire

And light it up (Up)

Take it up higher

Gonna push it to the limit, give it More

Get up both your hands, I'm in the zone, s'aite

Put 'em in the air, if you want More and More

'Cause I can't wait to feel it

I go hard, can't stop

But if I stop it just know that Im'a bring it back

Never quittin' don't believe in that

Know y'all been patiently waiting, I know you need me, I can feel it

I'm a beast, I'm an animal, I'm that monster in the mirror

The headliner, finisher, I'm the closer, winner

Best when under pressure with seconds left I show up

If you really want More (More)

Scream it out louder

Get on the floor (Floor)

Bring out the fire

And light it up (Up)

Take it up higher

Gonna push it to the limit, give it More