Lirik Lagu Salam Alaikum - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Harris J, simak lirik lagu Salam Alaikum beserta faktanya.
Harris J, simak lirik lagu Salam Alaikum beserta faktanya. /Instagram @officialharrisj

Lirik lagu Salam AlaikumHarris J

You can try and turn off the sun
I'm still going to shine away, yeah
And tell everyone
We're having some fun today
We can go wherever you want to
And do whatever you like
Let's just have a real good time
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
(Peace be upon you)
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

I just want to spread love and peace
And all of my happiness, yeah
To everyone I that meet
Cause I'm feeling spectacular
I love it when we love one another
Give thanks everyday
For this life, living with a smile on our face
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
(Peace be upon you)
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

Spread peace on the earth
Cherish the love that is around us
Spread peace on the earth
Treasure the love, let it surround us
Always be kind, always remind one another
Peace on the earth everyday
Assalamu Alaikum, hey!
Assalamu Alaikum, hey!
Assalamu Alaikum
Wa Alaikum Assalam
Spread peace on the earth
Cherish the love that is around us
Spread peace on the earth every day

Credit

Judul: Salam Alaikum
Album: Salam
Genre: Religi
Dirilis: 2015

Fakta di baliknya

Harris J merupakan penyanyi lagu Islami berjudul Salam Alaikum. Dia memulai kariernya dalam dunia musik setelah menjadi pemenang ajang Awakening Talent Contest di Inggris tahun 2013.

Awakening Talent Contest juga telah mengorbitkan penyanyi ternama seperti Maher Zain, Saif Adam, dan Raef.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gingham Check - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gingham Check - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu You’re My Sunshine - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’re My Sunshine - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Juara Kedua – Fiersa Besari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Juara Kedua – Fiersa Besari dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sign of the Times – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sign of the Times – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Balikny

Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Balikny

14 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Lirik In The Ghetto - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik In The Ghetto - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Elon Musk Bantah Bicarakan Senjata Nuklir dan Kesepakatan Damai Ukraina dengan Vladimir Putin
2

Hati-hati Penipuan Tilang Elektronik Via WhatsApp, Polda Jabar Ungkap Modusnya
3

Update Kasus Meme Stupa Borobudur: Roy Suryo Didakwa 3 Pasal hingga Terancam 5 Tahun Penjara
4

Ganjar Pranowo Bantu Pembangkit Listrik Tenaga Surya Untuk Pesantren
5

Beredar Foto Wisuda Gibran di Tengah Isu Ijazah Palsu, Walkot Solo: Coba Fotonya Biar Dianalisa
6

Semangati Kafilah Jateng, Ganjar: Yang Penting Hatinya Tenang dan Senang
7

Heboh Pernyataan Inul Daratista Mewajarkan KDRT Lesti dan Billar Dibandingkan dengan Ceramah Mama Dedeh
8

Bahaya Stres, Penyebab hingga Pengaruhnya terhadap Kesehatan
9

Ke Kalsel, Ganjar Pranowo Ziarah Syekh Muhammad Arsyad Al-Banjari
10

Banjir Cilacap Mulai Surut, BPBD Jateng Fokus Evakuasi Kelompok Usia Rentan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

14 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

14 Oktober 2022, 00:38 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

14 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

14 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

14 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

14 Oktober 2022, 00:29 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:26 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

14 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

14 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

14 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Strasbourg vs Lille, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to hHead dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Strasbourg vs Lille, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to hHead dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB