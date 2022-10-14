Lirik Lagu Salam Alaikum - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Salam Alaikum – Harris J
You can try and turn off the sun
I'm still going to shine away, yeah
And tell everyone
We're having some fun today
We can go wherever you want to
And do whatever you like
Let's just have a real good time
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
(Peace be upon you)
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
I just want to spread love and peace
And all of my happiness, yeah
To everyone I that meet
Cause I'm feeling spectacular
I love it when we love one another
Give thanks everyday
For this life, living with a smile on our face
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
(Peace be upon you)
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!
Spread peace on the earth
Cherish the love that is around us
Spread peace on the earth
Treasure the love, let it surround us
Always be kind, always remind one another
Peace on the earth everyday
Assalamu Alaikum, hey!
Assalamu Alaikum, hey!
Assalamu Alaikum
Wa Alaikum Assalam
Spread peace on the earth
Cherish the love that is around us
Spread peace on the earth every day
Credit
Judul: Salam Alaikum
Album: Salam
Genre: Religi
Dirilis: 2015
Fakta di baliknya
Harris J merupakan penyanyi lagu Islami berjudul Salam Alaikum. Dia memulai kariernya dalam dunia musik setelah menjadi pemenang ajang Awakening Talent Contest di Inggris tahun 2013.
Awakening Talent Contest juga telah mengorbitkan penyanyi ternama seperti Maher Zain, Saif Adam, dan Raef.
