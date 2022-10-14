Lirik Lagu Salam Alaikum - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Salam Alaikum – Harris J

You can try and turn off the sun

I'm still going to shine away, yeah

And tell everyone

We're having some fun today

We can go wherever you want to

And do whatever you like

Let's just have a real good time

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

(Peace be upon you)

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

I just want to spread love and peace

And all of my happiness, yeah

To everyone I that meet

Cause I'm feeling spectacular

I love it when we love one another

Give thanks everyday

For this life, living with a smile on our face

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

(Peace be upon you)

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

Assalamu Alaikum, Alaikum yeah!

Spread peace on the earth

Cherish the love that is around us

Spread peace on the earth

Treasure the love, let it surround us

Always be kind, always remind one another

Peace on the earth everyday

Assalamu Alaikum, hey!

Assalamu Alaikum, hey!

Assalamu Alaikum

Wa Alaikum Assalam

Spread peace on the earth

Cherish the love that is around us

Spread peace on the earth every day

Credit

Judul: Salam Alaikum

Album: Salam

Genre: Religi

Dirilis: 2015

Fakta di baliknya

Harris J merupakan penyanyi lagu Islami berjudul Salam Alaikum. Dia memulai kariernya dalam dunia musik setelah menjadi pemenang ajang Awakening Talent Contest di Inggris tahun 2013.

Awakening Talent Contest juga telah mengorbitkan penyanyi ternama seperti Maher Zain, Saif Adam, dan Raef.