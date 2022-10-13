Lirik Lagu Stop and Stare - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 03:58 WIB
Ryan Tedder dalam potongan MV Stop and Stare.
Ryan Tedder dalam potongan MV Stop and Stare. /YouTube OneRepublic

Lirik Lagu Stop and Stare - OneRepublic

This town is colder now, I think it's sick of us
It's time to make our move, I'm shaking off the rust
I've got my heart set on anywhere but here
I'm staring down myself, counting up the years

Steady hands, just take the wheel...
And every glance is killing me
Time to make one last appeal
For the life I lead

Stop and stare
I think I'm moving but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared
But I've become what I can't be, oh
Stop and stare
You start to wonder why you're here not there
And you'd give anything to get what's fair
But fair ain't what you really need
Oh, can you see what I see?

They're trying to come back, all my senses push
Untie the weight bags, I never thought I could...

Steady feet, don't fail me now
I'mma run 'til you can't walk
Something pulls my focus out
And I'm standing down...

Stop and stare
I think I'm moving but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared
But I've become what I can't be, oh
Stop and stare
You start to wonder why you're here not there
And you'd give anything to get what's fair
But fair ain't what you really need
Oh, you don't need

What you need, what you need...

Stop and stare
I think I'm moving but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared
But I've become what I can't be
Oh, do you see what I see?

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Terlambat Sudah – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terlambat Sudah – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Membiasakan Cinta – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Membiasakan Cinta – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sephia – Sheila on 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sephia – Sheila on 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Es Kelapa Muda – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Es Kelapa Muda – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Lirik lagu True Friends – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu True Friends – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Keagungan Tuhan – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keagungan Tuhan – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Satukan Hati – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Satukan Hati – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lebih Darinya - Hanggini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lebih Darinya - Hanggini dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Suatu Saat Nanti - Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Suatu Saat Nanti - Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Saat Kehilangan Cinta - Zigaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Saat Kehilangan Cinta - Zigaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Teman Sejak 1988, Pensiunan Polisi Surabaya Perkosa Anak Sahabat Sendiri
2

Kompetisi Liga 1 Belum Pasti, Pelatih Persib: Jujur, Ini Menjadi Kesulitan Bagi Kami
3

Libur Nasional dan Cuti Bersama Tahun 2023 Ada 24 Hari
4

Dirut PT LIB Berjanji Siap Tanggung Jawab, Jalani Proses Peradilan sebagai Tersangka Tragedi Kanjuruhan
5

Komponen Kelistrikan Dicuri, Belasan Titik PJU di Jalan Kadungora Garut Padam
6

Heboh Ijazah Jokowi Diduga Palsu, Rektor UGM Buka Suara
7

Kapolda Metro Jaya Minta Kapolres Jaksel Pantau Kawasan Manggarai Antisipasi Tawuran
8

Laga Persib vs Persija Ditunda, Menpora Akan Segera Kasih Kepastian Tentang Kelanjutan Kompetisi Liga 1
9

Subuh Mencekam, Napi Anak Asal Ambon Tewas di Dalam Lapas
10

Beberkan Kondisi Rizky Billar saat Ini, Sang Kakak: Sekarang Dia Lebih Deket ke Agama

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jendela Cianjur

Jimin Ulang Tahun, Jungkook Bikin ARMY Terguncang, Ini Dia Sebabnya, Damage Abis!

Jimin Ulang Tahun, Jungkook Bikin ARMY Terguncang, Ini Dia Sebabnya, Damage Abis!

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 13 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Jagalah Kemurnian Hubungan Kamu

Ramalan Zodiak 13 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Jagalah Kemurnian Hubungan Kamu

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Terkait Formasi PPPK dan Penempatan Guru Lulus Passing Grade, Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

Terkait Formasi PPPK dan Penempatan Guru Lulus Passing Grade, Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Jangan Lewatkaan Komunikasi

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Jangan Lewatkaan Komunikasi

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Banyak Orang Berupaya Mendapat Perhatian Mereka

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Banyak Orang Berupaya Mendapat Perhatian Mereka

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Suami Pengganti, Rumah Idaman

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Suami Pengganti, Rumah Idaman

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE 25th AMI Awards 2022, Ikatan Cinta, TBL

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE 25th AMI Awards 2022, Ikatan Cinta, TBL

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal Tes Sumatif Matematika Kelas 7 Beserta Kunci Jawaban, Materi Perbandingan Bagian 2

Latihan Soal Tes Sumatif Matematika Kelas 7 Beserta Kunci Jawaban, Materi Perbandingan Bagian 2

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Livoli 2022 Divisi Utama dan UEFA Europa League

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Livoli 2022 Divisi Utama dan UEFA Europa League

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Download Video YouTube Jadi Mp3 MP4 Pakai Clip Converter, Klik di Sini

Link Download Video YouTube Jadi Mp3 MP4 Pakai Clip Converter, Klik di Sini

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Shio Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Tikus, Kerbau, Macan, Kelinci: Jangan Dengarkan Komentar Negatif Orang Lain

Ramalan Shio Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Tikus, Kerbau, Macan, Kelinci: Jangan Dengarkan Komentar Negatif Orang Lain

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Pati

Apa Saja Ciri dari Cara Berpikir Diakronik dan Sinkronik? Berikut Penjelasan dan Perbedaan dari Cara Berpikir

Apa Saja Ciri dari Cara Berpikir Diakronik dan Sinkronik? Berikut Penjelasan dan Perbedaan dari Cara Berpikir

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Untuk Cinta Fokus Pada Masa Depan

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Untuk Cinta Fokus Pada Masa Depan

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Psikologi: Area Taman Mana yang Menurut Anda Paling Nyaman? Jawabannya Bisa Memberitahu Kepribadian Anda

Tes Psikologi: Area Taman Mana yang Menurut Anda Paling Nyaman? Jawabannya Bisa Memberitahu Kepribadian Anda

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT TPLink Indonesia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Simak Syaratnya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT TPLink Indonesia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Simak Syaratnya

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Teguran Keras Yesus Terhadap Orang Farisi

Renungan Harian Katolik Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Teguran Keras Yesus Terhadap Orang Farisi

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal acara RCTI Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ikatan Cinta dan Siaran Langsung 25th AMI Award

Jadwal acara RCTI Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ikatan Cinta dan Siaran Langsung 25th AMI Award

13 Oktober 2022, 04:58 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Latihan Soal, Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Penilaian Harian Matematika SMP MTs Kelas 8 Materi SPLDV Part 3

Latihan Soal, Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Penilaian Harian Matematika SMP MTs Kelas 8 Materi SPLDV Part 3

13 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Program Acara Indosiar Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 ada Suara Hati Istri, Pintu Berkah dan D'Academy 5

Jadwal Program Acara Indosiar Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 ada Suara Hati Istri, Pintu Berkah dan D'Academy 5

13 Oktober 2022, 04:55 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Big Movies Platinum Family dan Film The Greatest Showman

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Big Movies Platinum Family dan Film The Greatest Showman

13 Oktober 2022, 04:53 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 17 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 17 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022

13 Oktober 2022, 04:53 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cara Mudah Bikin Roti Pisang Tanpa Telur Hasilnya Tetap Empuk, Lembut, Ide Jualan Kekinian Laris Manis

Cara Mudah Bikin Roti Pisang Tanpa Telur Hasilnya Tetap Empuk, Lembut, Ide Jualan Kekinian Laris Manis

13 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend dan Film Penganten Sunat

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend dan Film Penganten Sunat

13 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

13 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB