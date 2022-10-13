Lirik Lagu You Are Gonna Live Forever in Me – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB
Lirik lagu You Are Gonna Live Forever in Me dari John Mayer.
Lirik lagu You Are Gonna Live Forever in Me dari John Mayer. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/John Mayer

You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me – John Mayer

A great big bang and dinosaurs
Fiery raining meteors
It all ends unfortunately

But you're gonna live forever in me
I guarantee, just wait and see

Parts of me were made by you
And planets keep their distance too
The moon's got a grip on the sea

And you're gonna live forever in me
I guarantee, it's your destiny

Life is full of sweet mistakes
And love's an honest one to make
Time leaves no fruit on the tree

But you're gonna live forever in me
I guarantee, it's just meant to be

And when the pastor asks the pews
For reasons he can't marry you
I'll keep my word and my seat

But you're gonna live forever in me
I guarantee, just wait and see

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

