Lirik Lagu Strangers in a Dream - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strangers in a Dream - Phum Viphurit
You love your rhythm and poetry
I love my sins
My international mystery
I let you in
You hate the odd gap between my teeth
I love your curls
Your skin I want to get underneath
My pin-up girl
Let's make out
On the cover of magazines
We'll be king and queen
Let's get lost
In the forest of gold and green
We're strangers in a dream
You love your bags of potato chips
I love them too
So who'll make the next refrigerator trip?
It's always you
I hate your long list exes
You love my eyes
Our clothes, we share, they are unisex
Lovers in disguise
Let's make out
On the cover of magazines
We'll be king and queen
Let's get lost
In the forest of gold and green
We're strangers in a dream
Credit
Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit
