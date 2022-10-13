Lirik Lagu Strangers in a Dream - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strangers in a Dream - Phum Viphurit

You love your rhythm and poetry

I love my sins

My international mystery

I let you in

You hate the odd gap between my teeth

I love your curls

Your skin I want to get underneath

My pin-up girl

Let's make out

On the cover of magazines

We'll be king and queen

Let's get lost

In the forest of gold and green

We're strangers in a dream

You love your bags of potato chips

I love them too

So who'll make the next refrigerator trip?

It's always you

I hate your long list exes

You love my eyes

Our clothes, we share, they are unisex

Lovers in disguise

Let's make out

On the cover of magazines

We'll be king and queen

Let's get lost

In the forest of gold and green

We're strangers in a dream

Credit

Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit