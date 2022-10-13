Lirik Lagu Minefields – John Legend (ft. Faouzia) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Minefields – John Legend (ft. Faouzia)
Now this might be a mistake
That I'm calling you this late
But these dreams I have of you ain't real enough
Started bringing up the past
How the things you love don't last
Even though this isn't fair for both of us
Ooh-ooh, maybe I'm just a fool
I still belong with you
Anywhere you, anywhere you are
Ooh-ooh, these minefields that I walk through
Ooh-ooh, what I risk to be close to you
Ooh-ooh, these minefields keeping me from you
Ooh-ooh, what I risk to be close to you
Close to you-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh
I didn't notice what I lost
Until all the lights were off
And not knowing what you're up to tortured me
Now this might be a mistake
We're broken in so many ways
But I piece us back together slowly
Ooh-ooh, maybe I'm just a fool
I still belong with you
Anywhere you, anywhere you are
Artikel Pilihan