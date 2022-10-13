Lirik Lagu Minefields – John Legend (ft. Faouzia) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Minefields – John Legend (ft. Faouzia)

Now this might be a mistake

That I'm calling you this late

But these dreams I have of you ain't real enough

Started bringing up the past

How the things you love don't last

Even though this isn't fair for both of us

Ooh-ooh, maybe I'm just a fool

I still belong with you

Anywhere you, anywhere you are

Ooh-ooh, these minefields that I walk through

Ooh-ooh, what I risk to be close to you

Ooh-ooh, these minefields keeping me from you

Ooh-ooh, what I risk to be close to you

Close to you-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I didn't notice what I lost

Until all the lights were off

And not knowing what you're up to tortured me

Now this might be a mistake

We're broken in so many ways

But I piece us back together slowly

Ooh-ooh, maybe I'm just a fool

I still belong with you

Anywhere you, anywhere you are