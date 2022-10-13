Lirik Lagu Not a Bad Thing - Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not a Bad Thing – Justin Timberlake
Said all I want from you
Is to see you tomorrow
And every tomorrow
Maybe you'll let me borrow, your heart
And is it too much to ask for every Sunday?
An while we're at it throw in every other day to star
I know people make promises all the time
Then they turn right around and break them
When someone cuts your heart open with a knife and you're bleeding
But I could be that guy to heal it over time
And I won't stop until you believe it
'Cause baby you're worth it
So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me
Cause you might look around and find your dreams come true with me
Spend all your time and your money just to find out that my love was free
So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
It's not a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
Now how about I be the last voice you hear tonight?
And every other night for the rest of the nights that there are
And every morning I just wanna see you staring back at me
'Cause I know that's a good place to start
I know people make promises all the time
