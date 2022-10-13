Lirik Lagu Not a Bad Thing - Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not a Bad Thing – Justin Timberlake

Said all I want from you

Is to see you tomorrow

And every tomorrow

Maybe you'll let me borrow, your heart

And is it too much to ask for every Sunday?

An while we're at it throw in every other day to star

I know people make promises all the time

Then they turn right around and break them

When someone cuts your heart open with a knife and you're bleeding

But I could be that guy to heal it over time

And I won't stop until you believe it

'Cause baby you're worth it

So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me

Cause you might look around and find your dreams come true with me

Spend all your time and your money just to find out that my love was free

So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me, me

It's not a bad thing to fall in love with me, me

Now how about I be the last voice you hear tonight?

And every other night for the rest of the nights that there are

And every morning I just wanna see you staring back at me

'Cause I know that's a good place to start

I know people make promises all the time