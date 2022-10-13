Lirik Lagu U Smile – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

U Smile – Justin Bieber

Oh

Yeah

Mmmm

I'd wait on you forever and a day

Hand and foot

Your world is my world

Yeah

Ain't no way you're ever gon' get

Any less than you should

Cause baby

You smile I smile (oh)

Cause whenever

You smile, I smile

Hey hey hey

Your lips, my biggest weakness

Shouldn't have let you know

I'm always gonna do what they say (hey)

If you need me

I'll come runnin'

From a thousand miles away

When you smile I smile (oh whoa)

You smile, I smile

Hey

Baby take my open heart and all it offers

Cause this is as unconditional as it'll ever get

You ain't seen nothing yet

I won't ever hesitate to give you more

Cause baby (hey)

You smile, I smile (whoa)

You smile, I smile

Hey hey hey

You smile, I smile

I smile, I smile, I smile

You smile, I smile

Make me smile baby

Baby you won't ever want for nothing

You are my ends and my means now

With you there's no in between

I'm all in

Cause my cards are on the table

And I'm willing and I'm able

But I fold to your wish

Cause it's my command

Hey hey hey

You smile, I smile (whoa)

You smile, I smile

Hey hey hey

You smile, I smile

I smile, I smile, I smile

You smile, I smile

Oh

You smile, I smile

You smile, I smile

Kredit Lagu U Smile – Justin Bieber