Lirik Lagu U Smile – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh
Yeah
Mmmm
I'd wait on you forever and a day
Hand and foot
Your world is my world
Yeah
Ain't no way you're ever gon' get
Any less than you should
Cause baby
You smile I smile (oh)
Cause whenever
You smile, I smile
Hey hey hey
Your lips, my biggest weakness
Shouldn't have let you know
I'm always gonna do what they say (hey)
If you need me
I'll come runnin'
From a thousand miles away
When you smile I smile (oh whoa)
You smile, I smile
Hey
Baby take my open heart and all it offers
Cause this is as unconditional as it'll ever get
You ain't seen nothing yet
I won't ever hesitate to give you more
Cause baby (hey)
You smile, I smile (whoa)
You smile, I smile
Hey hey hey
You smile, I smile
I smile, I smile, I smile
You smile, I smile
Make me smile baby
Baby you won't ever want for nothing
You are my ends and my means now
With you there's no in between
I'm all in
Cause my cards are on the table
And I'm willing and I'm able
But I fold to your wish
Cause it's my command
Hey hey hey
You smile, I smile (whoa)
You smile, I smile
Hey hey hey
You smile, I smile
I smile, I smile, I smile
You smile, I smile
Oh
You smile, I smile
You smile, I smile
Kredit Lagu U Smile – Justin Bieber
