Lirik Lagu Brand New - Pharrell Williams feat Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brand New - Pharrell Williams feat Justin Timberlake
My love, ooo
My love
A winner never quits
And a quitter never wins
I thought about what I wanted
And you were on my list
Remember where I was?
In the desert with no love
No cactus's, just dust
And you swept me from above
My love
So I just wanna say
Thank you for this day
'Cause it is so good
Good
Honey, you got me feelin' brand new
You got me feelin' brand new
Like the tag's still on me
Got the tags still on me
Jumpin' 'round in your bag
Jumpin' 'round in your bag
So good morning, ooh girl
You are the feeling I'm jammin' to (brand new)
You are the feeling I'm jammin' to (brand new)
Like the tag's still on me
Got the tags still on me
My love, ooo
My love
Life to me is easy
People make it complicated
When love is the tool
No reason we can't make it
