Lirik Lagu Brand New - Pharrell Williams feat Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brand New - Pharrell Williams feat Justin Timberlake

My love, ooo

My love

A winner never quits

And a quitter never wins

I thought about what I wanted

And you were on my list

Remember where I was?

In the desert with no love

No cactus's, just dust

And you swept me from above

My love

So I just wanna say

Thank you for this day

'Cause it is so good

Good

Honey, you got me feelin' brand new

You got me feelin' brand new

Like the tag's still on me

Got the tags still on me

Jumpin' 'round in your bag

Jumpin' 'round in your bag

So good morning, ooh girl

You are the feeling I'm jammin' to (brand new)

You are the feeling I'm jammin' to (brand new)

Like the tag's still on me

Got the tags still on me

My love, ooo

My love

Life to me is easy

People make it complicated

When love is the tool

No reason we can't make it