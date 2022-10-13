Lirik Lagu LMLY – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

LMLY – Jackson Wang

Ooh, oh

Ooh, oh

Ooh, oh

You don't call me baby

You call me my name

But I keep on hoping

Nothing has changed

Yeah

We keep on touching

But we don't feel

Feels like you're letting

Your hands off the wheel

Ay

What if I just hold on for a while

Baby, there's no drug quite like denial

Oh, my

If this is goodbye

Don't leave me, loving you

Whatever you do

Don't leave me, loving you

(If you tip toe out in the morning, I need a warning)

If you don't feel it, too

But whatever you do

Don't leave me, loving you

(If you're out of this when I'm all in, I need a warning)

Don't leave me, loving you, babe

Whatever you do, babe

Don't leave me, loving you, babe

Ooh, babe

The sun is setting

In purple and blue

Is there no getting

Closer to you

Yeah, hey