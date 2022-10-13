Lirik Lagu LMLY – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh, oh
Ooh, oh
Ooh, oh
You don't call me baby
You call me my name
But I keep on hoping
Nothing has changed
Yeah
We keep on touching
But we don't feel
Feels like you're letting
Your hands off the wheel
Ay
What if I just hold on for a while
Baby, there's no drug quite like denial
Oh, my
If this is goodbye
Don't leave me, loving you
Whatever you do
Don't leave me, loving you
(If you tip toe out in the morning, I need a warning)
If you don't feel it, too
But whatever you do
Don't leave me, loving you
(If you're out of this when I'm all in, I need a warning)
Don't leave me, loving you, babe
Whatever you do, babe
Don't leave me, loving you, babe
Ooh, babe
The sun is setting
In purple and blue
Is there no getting
Closer to you
Yeah, hey
