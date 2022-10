Lirik Lagu Better Off – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better Off – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler)

[Jeremy Zucker:]

We know that this won't last

Not like it used to

And I'm okay with that

But not if I lose you

I can feel it in my bones

Sinking deeper in the overflow

Can you feel it in your soul?

If I'm honest, maybe we're better off alone

(Better off, better off alone)

Maybe we're better off alone

(Better off, better off alone)

Maybe we're better off

Maybe we're better off alone

Maybe we're better off

[Chelsea Cutler:]

I won't turn my back

Now that you want to

And if there's nothing left

Why does it haunt you?

I can feel it take control

Falling further in the undertow

Can you feel it in your soul?

If I'm honest, maybe we're better off alone

[Jeremy Zucker:]

(Better off, better off alone)

Maybe we're better off alone

(Better off, better off alone)

Maybe we're better off

Maybe we're better off alone

Maybe we're better off

[Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler:]

I can feel it in my bones

Running circles

'Cause you're all I know

And I feel it in my soul

If I'm honest

Kredit Lagu Better Off – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler)