Lirik Lagu Hello – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hello – Adele

Hello, it's me

I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet

To go over everything

They say that time's supposed to heal ya, but I ain't done much healing

Hello, can you hear me?

I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be

When we were younger and free

I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet

There's such a difference between us

And a million miles

Hello from the other side

I must've called a thousand times

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside

At least I can say that I've tried

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore

Hello, how are you?

It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I'm sorry

I hope that you're well

Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?

It's no secret that the both of us

Are running out of time

So hello from the other side (other side)

I must've called a thousand times (thousand times)

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)

At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore

Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs)

Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs)

Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs)

Anymore (lows, lows, lows, lows)

Hello from the other side (other side)

I must've called a thousand times (thousand times)

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)

At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore

Credit

Artis: Adele

Album: 25

Rilis: 2015

Genre: R&B, Pop

Penulis lagu: Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hello – Adele

Lagu ini dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 oleh XL Recordings dan termasuk ke dalam album studio ketiga Adele yang bertajuk “25”. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Adele sendiri bersama dengan produser Greg Kurstin.