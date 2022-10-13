Lirik Lagu Marilyn Monroe - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Marilyn Monroe

Different, oh yeah, yeah

This one goes out to all the lovers

What can we do? We're helpless romantics

We can not help who we're attracted to

So let's all dance, and elevate each other

Dear diary, it's happenin' again

This energy, like I'm 'bout to win

I just close my eyes and visions appear

She's everything I want, and it's crystal clear

Not even Marilyn Monroe

Who Cleopatra please

Not even Joan of Arc

That don't mean nothin' to me

I just want a different girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, girl, can't another good boy keep it this thorough

Why, why do I have to lie

Pretend, make believe or hide her?

When I love what I've described

But then again, I don't need no adjectives for this girl

Dear diary, it's happenin' again

This energy, like I'm 'bout to win

I just close my eyes and visions appear

She's everything I want, and it's crystal clear

Not even Marilyn Monroe

Who Cleopatra please

Not even Joan of Arc

That don't mean nothin' to me

I just want a different girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, girl, girl, don't girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, girl, can't another good boy keep it this thorough

Dear diary, it's happenin' again

This energy, like I'm 'bout to win

I just close my eyes and visions appear

She's everything I want, and it's crystal clear

Not even Marilyn Monroe

Who Cleopatra please

Not even Joan of Arc

That don't mean nothin' to me

I just want a different girl

What's wrong with that? Yeh

What's wrong with that?

What's wrong with that?

In honor of the groove and all who's surrendered to it

We say thank you, and we take it back

We're so hard, I was so hard that they can't chew

Then my lucky star, I guess you came from behind the moon

I put my arms around her, and I promise not to abuse you

Since now I found you, why the hell would I want to lose you?