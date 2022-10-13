Lirik Lagu Someday – John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Someday – John Legend

As days go by

And fade to nights

I still question why you left

I wonder how

It didn't work out

But now you're gone

And memories all I have for now

But no it's not over

We'll get older

We'll get over

We'll live to see the day that I hope for

Come back to me

I still believe that

We'll get it right again

We'll come back to life again

We won't say another goodbye again

You'll live forever with me

Someday, someday

We'll be together

Someday, someday

We'll be together

I heard someday

Might be today

Mysteries of destinies

They are somehow

And are someway

For all we know

They come tomorrow

For today my eyes are open

My arms are raised for your embrace

My hands are here to mend what is broken

To feel again the warmth of your face

I believe there is more to life

Oh I love you much more than life itself

I believe I can change your mind

Revive what is dying inside