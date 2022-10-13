Lirik Lagu Plaza Avenue – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Plaza Avenue – Ardhito Pramono
Don't put me into your lovely day
Cause I don't belong to you
I put this melody from my guitar
But still I will remember you
Taught me all the love and gay
At the Plaza Avenue
Share all the memories of you and me
But still I will remember you
The smell of your lovely dew
Taking me back to you
Please tell me something new
I'll write a song for two
If only that I'd knew
You're too good to be true
And all the love starting to bloom
The smell of your lovely dew
Taking me back to you
Please tell me something new
I'll write a song for two
If only that I'd knew
You're too good to be true
And all the love starting to bloom
If I could have that every time
I'd choose to be with you
We will be family
Just you and me
And still I will remember you
We will be family
Just wait and see
My heart will be loving you
Da na na na na na
Da da da
Pa pa ra ra
Pa pa ra ra ra ra
Ta da da da da
Credit
Artist: Ardhito Pramono
Dirilis: 2020
