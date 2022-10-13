Lirik Lagu Plaza Avenue – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Plaza Avenue – Ardhito Pramono

Don't put me into your lovely day

Cause I don't belong to you

I put this melody from my guitar

But still I will remember you

Taught me all the love and gay

At the Plaza Avenue

Share all the memories of you and me

But still I will remember you

The smell of your lovely dew

Taking me back to you

Please tell me something new

I'll write a song for two

If only that I'd knew

You're too good to be true

And all the love starting to bloom

The smell of your lovely dew

Taking me back to you

Please tell me something new

I'll write a song for two

If only that I'd knew

You're too good to be true

And all the love starting to bloom

If I could have that every time

I'd choose to be with you

We will be family

Just you and me

And still I will remember you

We will be family

Just wait and see

My heart will be loving you

Da na na na na na

Da da da

Pa pa ra ra

Pa pa ra ra ra ra

Ta da da da da

Credit

Artist: Ardhito Pramono

Dirilis: 2020