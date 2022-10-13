Lirik Lagu Out Like a Light – The Honeysticks Feat Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pixabay/thekaleidoscope

Lirik Lagu Out Like a Light - The Honeysticks

Take me up tight
Strung up like a kite
Dumb, wicked, and white
Love me in spite
If I betray our lonely nights spent out like a light
With no kiss goodnight
We ever fight when I'm away?

Did your mother always seem to hate me?
I'm sicker every day and now I'm terrified of talking to my friends only to stay still
Dreaming of our first born and your hair covered in popcorn
You never leave
You never leave
You never leave

You leave me up tight
Strung up like a kite
Dumb, wicked, and white
Love me in spite
If I betray our lonely nights spent out like a light
With no kiss goodnight
We ever fight when I'm away?

Credits

Artis: The Honeysticks dan Ricky Montgomery
Album: The Honeysticks
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis lagu: Ricky Montgomery, Caleb Hurst, dan Benjamin Russin

Fakta di Balik Out Like a Light

The Honeysticks merupakan band yang berbasis di Los Angeles dan band ini menghiasi Storke Plaza dengan beberapa musik indie-rock khas mereka.

The Honeysticks melakukan perjalanan ke UC Santa Barbara untuk memainkan beberapa lagu mereka yang lebih terkenal serta untuk menyaring beberapa lagu baru dari EP mereka yang belum dirilis dengan judul kerja Honeysticks 2.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Come to Me - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come to Me - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hands to Myself – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hands to Myself – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Better Off – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better Off – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler) dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terbenar – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terbenar – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bulan Dikekang Malam - Rossa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bulan Dikekang Malam - Rossa dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lara – Hael Husaini dan Haqiem Rusli dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lara – Hael Husaini dan Haqiem Rusli dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hikari (Light) – Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hikari (Light) – Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Don't Go Away - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Go Away - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sugarcoat – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sugarcoat – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Talking to Myself – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talking to Myself – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:19 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sebelum Lengser, Jokowi Peringatkan Penggantinya di 2024: Kalau Kita Digugat dan Mundur, Kapan Kita Nikmati
2

Hijaber Minimal Keramas Sehari Sekali, Dermatolog Ungkap Bahayanya Jika Ditunda
3

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 11 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Histeris! Andin Terjebak dalam Kebakaran
4

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions dan Prediksinya
5

Hard Gumay Terawang Ekspresi Lesti Kejora saat Menangis: Ada Hal yang Tidak Baik di Rumah Tangganya
6

Denise Chariesta Dilaporkan Farhat Abbas ke Polisi, Humas Polda Metro Jaya: Terlapor Tidak Ada Itikad Baik
7

Cara Diet Air Putih yang Mampu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Cepat!
8

Pesan Jokowi pada Presiden Penggantinya di 2024 Mendatang: Siapapun Nanti Pemimpinnya, Hati-hati!
9

Kenali Pengaruh Olahraga Berlebihan yang Mengancam Kesehatan Jantung
10

Tuai Pro-Kontra, Wamenkumham Beberkan Alasan Dukung Pasal Penghinaan Presiden

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Tanggal 13 Oktober Hari Memperingati Apa? Simak Informasi Peringatan dan Peristiwa Dunia Yang Terjadi

Tanggal 13 Oktober Hari Memperingati Apa? Simak Informasi Peringatan dan Peristiwa Dunia Yang Terjadi

13 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Hasil Akhir Grup A Liga Champions 2022-2023: Napoli Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar Usai Bekuk Ajax Amsterdam 4-2

Hasil Akhir Grup A Liga Champions 2022-2023: Napoli Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar Usai Bekuk Ajax Amsterdam 4-2

13 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming Pertandingan Barcelona vs Inter di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming Pertandingan Barcelona vs Inter di Liga Champions 2022

13 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Unggul Kamera dan Layar! Samsung Galaxy A23 Lebih Murah dari Oppo A76, Simak Perbandingannya

Unggul Kamera dan Layar! Samsung Galaxy A23 Lebih Murah dari Oppo A76, Simak Perbandingannya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Hijriyah Hari Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022, Simak Selengkapnya Disini

Kalender Hijriyah Hari Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022, Simak Selengkapnya Disini

13 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Anak Jalanan A New Beginning dan The Greatest Showman

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Anak Jalanan A New Beginning dan The Greatest Showman

13 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Rangers: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

13 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Serang News

Link Live Streaming Barcelona Vs Inter Milan di Liga Champions 2022-2023, Live SCTV Via TV Online

Link Live Streaming Barcelona Vs Inter Milan di Liga Champions 2022-2023, Live SCTV Via TV Online

13 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Kamis Pahing: Watak, Rezeki, Pekerjaa

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Kamis Pahing: Watak, Rezeki, Pekerjaa

13 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Indotrends

TANDA Penyakit Ginjal: Urine Berubah, Sakit Punggung, Mudah Lelah, Kaki Bengkak, Ini Solusi dr Zaidul Akbar

TANDA Penyakit Ginjal: Urine Berubah, Sakit Punggung, Mudah Lelah, Kaki Bengkak, Ini Solusi dr Zaidul Akbar

13 Oktober 2022, 01:18 WIB

Berita Subang

Kang Jimat Suka Kang Emil Jadikan Sawah Subang Lahan Produksi Benih Juara

Kang Jimat Suka Kang Emil Jadikan Sawah Subang Lahan Produksi Benih Juara

13 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Utara Times

Cek Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan 26 Titik Lokasi dan Jam Pemberlakuan

Cek Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan 26 Titik Lokasi dan Jam Pemberlakuan

13 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Pada Awalnya Gaya Kupu-Kupu Merupakan Variasi Dari Gaya

Jawaban Soal Pada Awalnya Gaya Kupu-Kupu Merupakan Variasi Dari Gaya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Soal Bingkai Tanda Kecakapan Khusus Untuk Tingkatan Penggalang Berwarna?

Kunci Jawaban Soal Bingkai Tanda Kecakapan Khusus Untuk Tingkatan Penggalang Berwarna?

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Info Temanggung

Penjabaran Soal Kedalaman Kolam Renang yang Di Peruntukan Untuk Kejuaran Resmi Adalah

Penjabaran Soal Kedalaman Kolam Renang yang Di Peruntukan Untuk Kejuaran Resmi Adalah

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Bayern Munchen vs Viktoria Plzen Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Bayern Munchen vs Viktoria Plzen Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Keuangan Aman, Tapi...

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Keuangan Aman, Tapi...

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : Upin dan Ipin Bermula, Family 100, Kampung Jakarta

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : Upin dan Ipin Bermula, Family 100, Kampung Jakarta

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Hyundai Makin Sengsara di Rusia, Produksi Agustus 2022 'Nol' Unit Rugi 200 Miliar Won

Hyundai Makin Sengsara di Rusia, Produksi Agustus 2022 'Nol' Unit Rugi 200 Miliar Won

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Cara Membuat Paspor Masa berlaku 10 Tahun Melalui M-Paspor Lengkap Dengan Syarat

Cara Membuat Paspor Masa berlaku 10 Tahun Melalui M-Paspor Lengkap Dengan Syarat

13 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Malang Terkini

Niat Sholat Hajat Dua Rakaat

Niat Sholat Hajat Dua Rakaat

13 Oktober 2022, 00:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Membeli Motor Bekas, Tanda Keburukan

Mimpi Membeli Motor Bekas, Tanda Keburukan

13 Oktober 2022, 00:58 WIB

Kabar Banten

Nama Bayi Perempuan Bahasa Sansekerta Aesthetic, Bermakna Permaisuri Anggun, Cantik, dan Bermahkota Indah

Nama Bayi Perempuan Bahasa Sansekerta Aesthetic, Bermakna Permaisuri Anggun, Cantik, dan Bermahkota Indah

13 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB