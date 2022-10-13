Lirik Lagu Stuck On The Puzzle – Alex Turner, Mendengar Alex Turner sebagai Solois

Lirik Lagu Stuck On The Puzzle – Alex Turner

I'm not the kind of fool

Who's gonna sit and sing to you

About stars, girl

But last night I looked up into

The dark half of the blue

And they'd gone backwards

Something in your magnetism

Must have pissed them off

Forcing them to get an early night

I have been searching from

The bottom to the top

For such a sight

As the one I caught when I saw your

Fingers dimming in the lights

Like you're used to being told that you're trouble

And I spent all night

Stuck on the puzzle

Nobody I asked

Knew how he came to be the one

To whom you surrendered

Any man who wasn't led away

Into the other room

Stood pretending

That something in your magnetism

Hadn't just made him drop

Whoever's hand it was that he was holding

I have been searching from

The bottom to the top

For such a sight

As the one I caught when I saw your