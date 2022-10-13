Lirik Lagu Stuck On The Puzzle – Alex Turner, Mendengar Alex Turner sebagai Solois

Lirik Lagu Stuck On The Puzzle – Alex Turner
I'm not the kind of fool
Who's gonna sit and sing to you
About stars, girl
But last night I looked up into
The dark half of the blue
And they'd gone backwards
Something in your magnetism
Must have pissed them off
Forcing them to get an early night
I have been searching from
The bottom to the top
For such a sight
As the one I caught when I saw your
Fingers dimming in the lights
Like you're used to being told that you're trouble
And I spent all night
Stuck on the puzzle
Nobody I asked
Knew how he came to be the one
To whom you surrendered
Any man who wasn't led away
Into the other room
Stood pretending
That something in your magnetism
Hadn't just made him drop
Whoever's hand it was that he was holding
I have been searching from
The bottom to the top
For such a sight
As the one I caught when I saw your
