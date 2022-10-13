Lirik Lagu Oh! My Mistake – APRIL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oh! My Mistake – APRIL
My mistake, oh my mistake
My mistake, oh my mistake
Apeumdo gippeumdo saenggakkkajido
Da sarajindae nal bomyeon sarajindae
Han beondo nugudo yuhokhan jeok eomneunde
Da banani wae maebeon da banani wae
Museun mareul haedo neon nae mal mot mitgetjiman
Joahaneun saram apeseon eolgul ppalgaejine
Eotteon pyojeongi neoege jinshim gata boilkka
Jakku shino bonaedo gyesok neoman moreugo isseo
Yeppeun ge joeya geuraegeurae nae joeya
Neomu gatgo shipge taeeonan ge nae joeya
Yeppeun ge joeya nuga bwado munjeya
Nega naege puk ppajige mandeun geon
Oh my mistake
Weollae geurae nabideureun yeppeun kkocheul bomyeon
Ango shipeo haeyo (ango shipeo haeyo)
Satangcheoreom dalkomhhaetteon
Nae maeumeun neoegeman jul geoyeyo
My mistake oh my mistake
Love way mangseoriji ma
Love way deo dagawa jebal
Geu maeum modu update
Saranghal su itgekkeum
I know that nal baraboneun geol
I know that neol saranghaneun girl
Geu banjagineun nunbiche
Noga beoril geot gata
Uri duri hamkke barabodeon sunset
Geu nugudo molla laser gata pingkeu bit shiseon
Neon neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi
Neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi wow
Ttak neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi
Neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi wa
Najedo bamedo saebyeokkkajido
Neon tteooreunda ne eolgul tteooreunda
Nunbitto songildo seuchyeobon jeok eomneunde
Na ireoni wae tteolligo geureoni wae
Yeppeun ge joeya geuraegeurae nae joeya
Neomu gatgo shipge taeeonan ge nae joeya
Yeppeun ge joeya nuga bwado munjeya
Nega naege puk ppajige mandeun geon
Oh my mistake
Weollae geurae nabideureun yeppeun kkocheul bomyeon
Ango shipeo haeyo (ango shipeo haeyo)
Satangcheoreom dalkomhhaetteon
Nae maeumeun neoegeman jul geoyeyo
My mistake oh my mistake
Love way mangseoriji ma
Love way deo dagawa jebal
Geu maeum modu update
Saranghal su itgekkeum
I know that nal baraboneun geol
I know that neol saranghaneun girl
Geu banjagineun nunbiche
Noga beoril geot gata
Nal oerobge mandeuneun geon andwaeyo
Nareul aneul junbiga doemyeon oseyo
Du soneul jabeun chaero hamkke hagireul weonae
Eonjena geuryeowatteon sangsangcheoreom
Jakkujakku useumi na
Machi mweoe hollin saramcheoreom
Weollae geurae nabideureun yeppeun kkocheul bomyeon
Ango shipeo haeyo (ango shipeo haeyo)
Satangcheoreom dalkomhhaetteon
Nae maeumeun neoegeman jul geoyeyo
My mistake oh my mistake
Love way mangseoriji ma
Love way deo dagawa jebal
Geu maeum modu update
Saranghal su itgekkeum
I know that nal baraboneun geol
I know that neol saranghaneun girl
Geu banjagineun nunbiche
Noga beoril geot gata
Credit
Artis: APRIL
Album: The Ruby
Rilis: 2018
Genre: K-pop, Retro
Penulis lagu: TAIBIAN, NUPLAY, Isaac Han, Lee Ye Jun, MHL
Fakta di Balik Lagu Oh! My Mistake – APRIL
Lagu ini merupakan single kedua dan lagu utama dari album mini keenam girl group APRIL yang bertajuk “The Ruby” yang dirilis pada 16 Oktober 2018 bersamaan dengan video musiknya. Album “The Ruby” berhasil debut dan menempati posisi ke-10 pada Gaon Album Chart.
