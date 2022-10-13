Lirik Lagu Oh! My Mistake – APRIL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oh! My Mistake – APRIL

My mistake, oh my mistake

My mistake, oh my mistake

Apeumdo gippeumdo saenggakkkajido

Da sarajindae nal bomyeon sarajindae

Han beondo nugudo yuhokhan jeok eomneunde

Da banani wae maebeon da banani wae

Museun mareul haedo neon nae mal mot mitgetjiman

Joahaneun saram apeseon eolgul ppalgaejine

Eotteon pyojeongi neoege jinshim gata boilkka

Jakku shino bonaedo gyesok neoman moreugo isseo

Yeppeun ge joeya geuraegeurae nae joeya

Neomu gatgo shipge taeeonan ge nae joeya

Yeppeun ge joeya nuga bwado munjeya

Nega naege puk ppajige mandeun geon

Oh my mistake

Weollae geurae nabideureun yeppeun kkocheul bomyeon

Ango shipeo haeyo (ango shipeo haeyo)

Satangcheoreom dalkomhhaetteon

Nae maeumeun neoegeman jul geoyeyo

My mistake oh my mistake

Love way mangseoriji ma

Love way deo dagawa jebal

Geu maeum modu update

Saranghal su itgekkeum

I know that nal baraboneun geol

I know that neol saranghaneun girl

Geu banjagineun nunbiche

Noga beoril geot gata

Uri duri hamkke barabodeon sunset

Geu nugudo molla laser gata pingkeu bit shiseon

Neon neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi

Neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi wow

Ttak neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi

Neukkimi neukkimi neukkimi wa

Najedo bamedo saebyeokkkajido

Neon tteooreunda ne eolgul tteooreunda

Nunbitto songildo seuchyeobon jeok eomneunde

Na ireoni wae tteolligo geureoni wae

Yeppeun ge joeya geuraegeurae nae joeya

Neomu gatgo shipge taeeonan ge nae joeya

Yeppeun ge joeya nuga bwado munjeya

Nega naege puk ppajige mandeun geon

Oh my mistake

Weollae geurae nabideureun yeppeun kkocheul bomyeon

Ango shipeo haeyo (ango shipeo haeyo)

Satangcheoreom dalkomhhaetteon

Nae maeumeun neoegeman jul geoyeyo

My mistake oh my mistake

Love way mangseoriji ma

Love way deo dagawa jebal

Geu maeum modu update

Saranghal su itgekkeum

I know that nal baraboneun geol

I know that neol saranghaneun girl

Geu banjagineun nunbiche

Noga beoril geot gata

Nal oerobge mandeuneun geon andwaeyo

Nareul aneul junbiga doemyeon oseyo

Du soneul jabeun chaero hamkke hagireul weonae

Eonjena geuryeowatteon sangsangcheoreom

Jakkujakku useumi na

Machi mweoe hollin saramcheoreom

Weollae geurae nabideureun yeppeun kkocheul bomyeon

Ango shipeo haeyo (ango shipeo haeyo)

Satangcheoreom dalkomhhaetteon

Nae maeumeun neoegeman jul geoyeyo

My mistake oh my mistake

Love way mangseoriji ma

Love way deo dagawa jebal

Geu maeum modu update

Saranghal su itgekkeum

I know that nal baraboneun geol

I know that neol saranghaneun girl

Geu banjagineun nunbiche

Noga beoril geot gata

Credit

Artis: APRIL

Album: The Ruby

Rilis: 2018

Genre: K-pop, Retro

Penulis lagu: TAIBIAN, NUPLAY, Isaac Han, Lee Ye Jun, MHL

Fakta di Balik Lagu Oh! My Mistake – APRIL

Lagu ini merupakan single kedua dan lagu utama dari album mini keenam girl group APRIL yang bertajuk “The Ruby” yang dirilis pada 16 Oktober 2018 bersamaan dengan video musiknya. Album “The Ruby” berhasil debut dan menempati posisi ke-10 pada Gaon Album Chart.