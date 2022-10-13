Lirik Lagu December – Neck Deep feat Chris Carrabba dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 13 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB
Video klip December dari Neck Deep.
Video klip December dari Neck Deep. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Hopeless Records

Lirik Lagu DecemberNeck Deep

Stumbled around the block a thousand times
You missed every call that I had tried
So now I'm giving up
A heartbreak in mid December
You don't give a fuck
You'd never remember me
While you're pulling on his jeans
Getting lost in the big city
I was looking out our window
Watching all the cars go
Wondering if I'll see Chicago
Or a sunset on the west coast
Or will I die in the cold
Feeling blue and alone
I wonder if you'll ever hear this song on your stereo

I hope you get your ball room floor
Your perfect house with rose red doors
I'm the last thing you'd remember
It's been a long lonely December
I wish I'd known that less is more
But I was passed out on the floor
That's the last thing I remember
It's been a long lonely December

Cast me aside to show yourself in a better light
I came out grieving, barely breathing and you came out alright
But I'm sure you'll take his hand
I hope he's better than I ever could have been
My mistakes were not intentions this is a list of my confessions I couldn't say

Pain is never permanent but tonight it's killing me

I hope you get your ball room floor
Your perfect house with rose red doors
I'm the last thing you'd remember
It's been a long lonely December
I wish I'd known that less is more
But I was passed out on the floor
That's the last thing I remember
It's been a long lonely December

I miss your face
You're in my head
There's so many things that I should have said
A year of suffering, a lesson learned
A year of suffering, a lesson learned

I hope you get your ball room floor
Your perfect house with rose red doors
I'm the last thing you'd remember
It's been a long lonely December
I wish I'd known that less is more
(I miss you, I wish you well)
But I was passed out on the floor
(I miss you, and I wish you well)
That's the last thing I remember
(I miss you, I miss you)
It's been a long lonely December

Credits

