Lirik Lagu Pluto - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Pluto

Write me a letter

And read me your poem

Send all that's loving

Keep me warm

Float in your space

You rest in your orbit

Yeah I'll be up dear

I am just building my rocket ah ooh ooh ooh

Time please be kind

Time please rewind

Time I would buy

But it's time for goodbye ah oh

I've been smoking

An innocent flower

To mend what's been broken

My hallucinations I will see yeah

My mind is spiral

And disarrayed and violent

It's true

I am lost

Yeah, this is your verse

I'll miss you forever

Our song is ending

My voice please remember oh oh oh

Time please be kind

Time please rewind

Time I would buy

But it's time for goodbye ah oh oh

Time please be kind

Time please rewind

Time I would buy

But it's time for goodbye