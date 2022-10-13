Lirik Lagu Pluto - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Pluto
Write me a letter
And read me your poem
Send all that's loving
Keep me warm
Float in your space
You rest in your orbit
Yeah I'll be up dear
I am just building my rocket ah ooh ooh ooh
Time please be kind
Time please rewind
Time I would buy
But it's time for goodbye ah oh
I've been smoking
An innocent flower
To mend what's been broken
My hallucinations I will see yeah
My mind is spiral
And disarrayed and violent
It's true
I am lost
Yeah, this is your verse
I'll miss you forever
Our song is ending
My voice please remember oh oh oh
Time please be kind
Time please rewind
Time I would buy
But it's time for goodbye ah oh oh
Time please be kind
Time please rewind
Time I would buy
But it's time for goodbye
