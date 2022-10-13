Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Iron Maiden.
Iron Maiden. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Iron Maiden

Lirik Lagu PowerslaveIron Maiden 

Into the abyss I'll fall, the eye of Horus
Into the eyes of the night, watching me go
Green is the cat's eye that glows
In this temple
Enter the risen osiris, risen again

Tell me why I had to be a powerslave
I don't wanna die, I'm a god
Why can't I live on?
When the life giver dies
All around is laid waste
And in my last hour
I'm a slave to the power of death

When I was living this lie, fear was my game
People would worship and fall
Drop to their knees
So bring me the blood and red wine
For the one to succeed me
For he is a man and a god
And he will die too

Tell me why I had to be a powerslave
I don't wanna die, I'm a god
Why can't I live on?
When the life giver dies
All around is laid waste
And in my last hour
I'm a slave to the power of death

Now I am cold but a ghost lives in my veins
Silent the terror that reigned
Marbled in stone
A shell of a man god preserved
For a thousand ages
But open the gates of my hell
I'll strike from the grave

Tell me why I had to be a powerslave
I don't wanna die, I'm a god
Why can't I live on?
When the life giver dies
All around is laid waste
And in my last hour
I'm a slave to the power of death
Slave to the power of death
Slave to the power of death 

Credits

Artis: Iron Maiden
Album: Powerslave
Rilis: 1984
Genre: Metal, Rock
Penulis lagu: Bruce Dickinson

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Setia - Chrisye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Setia - Chrisye dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bad – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terlambat Sudah – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terlambat Sudah – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Membiasakan Cinta – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Membiasakan Cinta – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sephia – Sheila on 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sephia – Sheila on 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Es Kelapa Muda – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Es Kelapa Muda – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Lirik lagu True Friends – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu True Friends – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Keagungan Tuhan – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keagungan Tuhan – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Satukan Hati – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Satukan Hati – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming Copenhagen vs Man City di Liga Champions, Tayang di SCTV Malam Ini
2

Link Live Streaming Maccabi vs Juventus di Liga Champions, Tayang Malam Ini
3

Ekonomi Terancam Punah, Rusia Punya Cara Lain Hindari Sanksi di Tengah Invasi ke Ukraina
4

Kabinet Sri Lanka Setujui Penurunan Peringkat Menjadi Negara Berpenghasilan Rendah
5

Kenali Sindrom Tourette, Kelainan yang Terjadi pada Motorik
6

Teman Sejak 1988, Pensiunan Polisi Surabaya Perkosa Anak Sahabat Sendiri
7

Kompetisi Liga 1 Belum Pasti, Pelatih Persib: Jujur, Ini Menjadi Kesulitan Bagi Kami
8

Libur Nasional dan Cuti Bersama Tahun 2023 Ada 24 Hari
9

Dirut PT LIB Berjanji Siap Tanggung Jawab, Jalani Proses Peradilan sebagai Tersangka Tragedi Kanjuruhan
10

Komponen Kelistrikan Dicuri, Belasan Titik PJU di Jalan Kadungora Garut Padam

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Salah Langkah Bisa Alami Kerugian Seumur Hidup

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Salah Langkah Bisa Alami Kerugian Seumur Hidup

13 Oktober 2022, 06:28 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Fakta Kepemilikan Mobil Mewah Rizky Billar Dibongkar Karyawan Rudy Salim: Sebulan Lah Ya

Fakta Kepemilikan Mobil Mewah Rizky Billar Dibongkar Karyawan Rudy Salim: Sebulan Lah Ya

13 Oktober 2022, 06:28 WIB

Depok

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Live 25th AMI Awards, Preman Pensiun 6, dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Live 25th AMI Awards, Preman Pensiun 6, dan Ikatan Cinta

13 Oktober 2022, 06:28 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Bintangi Drakor The Glory, Inilah 20 Pesona Song Hye Kyo yang Bikin Baper

Bintangi Drakor The Glory, Inilah 20 Pesona Song Hye Kyo yang Bikin Baper

13 Oktober 2022, 06:27 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ditunggu Pasar, KPR Rent To Own Resmi Meluncur

Ditunggu Pasar, KPR Rent To Own Resmi Meluncur

13 Oktober 2022, 06:26 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Nonton Film Bioskop Triple Threat dan Before I Fall

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Nonton Film Bioskop Triple Threat dan Before I Fall

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Portal Jember

Contoh Teks atau Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat dan Terbaru 2022 dengan Tema Nikmat untuk Pelaku Maksiat

Contoh Teks atau Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat dan Terbaru 2022 dengan Tema Nikmat untuk Pelaku Maksiat

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Bandung Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Cinta Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius

Ramalan Zodiak Cinta Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Halo Selebritis, Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih, Liputan 6

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Halo Selebritis, Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih, Liputan 6

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Update Pagi, Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Segera Klaim Sebelum Keduluan Player Lain

Update Pagi, Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Segera Klaim Sebelum Keduluan Player Lain

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Priangan Timur News

BAHAYA! Gas Air Mata Kanjuruhan Kadaluarsa? Markus Horison Diserang Netizen Usai Timnas U17 Gagal!

BAHAYA! Gas Air Mata Kanjuruhan Kadaluarsa? Markus Horison Diserang Netizen Usai Timnas U17 Gagal!

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

One Piece : Wajah Asli Vegapunk Ternyata Sudah Pernah Terungkap di Arc Sabaody, Eichiiro Oda Minta Maaf

One Piece : Wajah Asli Vegapunk Ternyata Sudah Pernah Terungkap di Arc Sabaody, Eichiiro Oda Minta Maaf

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Portal Jember

Khutbah Jumat Singkat 2022: Bahaya Dosa Ghibah yang Mengerikan

Khutbah Jumat Singkat 2022: Bahaya Dosa Ghibah yang Mengerikan

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Lengkap Balapan MotoGP Australia 2022, Jadi Seri ke-18 Musim Ini

Jadwal Lengkap Balapan MotoGP Australia 2022, Jadi Seri ke-18 Musim Ini

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Spesial Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Segera klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Spesial Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Segera klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal MNC TV Hari Ini, LENGKAP! Mulai Kampung Jakarta, Dendam Sampai Mati, hingga Blockbuster

Jadwal MNC TV Hari Ini, LENGKAP! Mulai Kampung Jakarta, Dendam Sampai Mati, hingga Blockbuster

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Portal Jember

Kumpulan Quotes Oktober Penuh Semangat dan Motivasi, Cocok Jadi Ide Caption di Berbagai Media Sosial

Kumpulan Quotes Oktober Penuh Semangat dan Motivasi, Cocok Jadi Ide Caption di Berbagai Media Sosial

13 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Anda harus Berusaha untuk Selalu Bahagia

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Anda harus Berusaha untuk Selalu Bahagia

13 Oktober 2022, 06:24 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Pasca Jadi Tersangka, Rizky Billar Masih Bantah Lakukan KDRT Kepada Lesti, Polisi Bongkar Fakta Diluar Dugaan

Pasca Jadi Tersangka, Rizky Billar Masih Bantah Lakukan KDRT Kepada Lesti, Polisi Bongkar Fakta Diluar Dugaan

13 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Wow, Cepat Banget! Tinggal Hitung Bulan Dah 2023 Aja, Berikut List Libur Nasional dan cuti Bersama Tahun 2023

Wow, Cepat Banget! Tinggal Hitung Bulan Dah 2023 Aja, Berikut List Libur Nasional dan cuti Bersama Tahun 2023

13 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Kemungkinan Dapat Tanggung Jawab Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Kemungkinan Dapat Tanggung Jawab Besar

13 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop Trans TV

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop Trans TV

13 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB

Literasi News

Anime Mushikaburi-hime Episode 2 Sub Indo Resmi: Link Nonton, Jadwal Tayang, dan Preview Sinopsis

Anime Mushikaburi-hime Episode 2 Sub Indo Resmi: Link Nonton, Jadwal Tayang, dan Preview Sinopsis

13 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Apa Kata Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 13 Oktober: Lagi Boros Banget

Apa Kata Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 13 Oktober: Lagi Boros Banget

13 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB