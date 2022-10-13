Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden
Into the abyss I'll fall, the eye of Horus
Into the eyes of the night, watching me go
Green is the cat's eye that glows
In this temple
Enter the risen osiris, risen again
Tell me why I had to be a powerslave
I don't wanna die, I'm a god
Why can't I live on?
When the life giver dies
All around is laid waste
And in my last hour
I'm a slave to the power of death
When I was living this lie, fear was my game
People would worship and fall
Drop to their knees
So bring me the blood and red wine
For the one to succeed me
For he is a man and a god
And he will die too
Tell me why I had to be a powerslave
I don't wanna die, I'm a god
Why can't I live on?
When the life giver dies
All around is laid waste
And in my last hour
I'm a slave to the power of death
Now I am cold but a ghost lives in my veins
Silent the terror that reigned
Marbled in stone
A shell of a man god preserved
For a thousand ages
But open the gates of my hell
I'll strike from the grave
Tell me why I had to be a powerslave
I don't wanna die, I'm a god
Why can't I live on?
When the life giver dies
All around is laid waste
And in my last hour
I'm a slave to the power of death
Slave to the power of death
Slave to the power of death
Credits
Artis: Iron Maiden
Album: Powerslave
Rilis: 1984
Genre: Metal, Rock
Penulis lagu: Bruce Dickinson
