Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Powerslave – Iron Maiden

Into the abyss I'll fall, the eye of Horus

Into the eyes of the night, watching me go

Green is the cat's eye that glows

In this temple

Enter the risen osiris, risen again

Tell me why I had to be a powerslave

I don't wanna die, I'm a god

Why can't I live on?

When the life giver dies

All around is laid waste

And in my last hour

I'm a slave to the power of death

When I was living this lie, fear was my game

People would worship and fall

Drop to their knees

So bring me the blood and red wine

For the one to succeed me

For he is a man and a god

And he will die too

Tell me why I had to be a powerslave

I don't wanna die, I'm a god

Why can't I live on?

When the life giver dies

All around is laid waste

And in my last hour

I'm a slave to the power of death

Now I am cold but a ghost lives in my veins

Silent the terror that reigned

Marbled in stone

A shell of a man god preserved

For a thousand ages

But open the gates of my hell

I'll strike from the grave

Tell me why I had to be a powerslave

I don't wanna die, I'm a god

Why can't I live on?

When the life giver dies

All around is laid waste

And in my last hour

I'm a slave to the power of death

Slave to the power of death

Slave to the power of death

Credits

Artis: Iron Maiden

Album: Powerslave

Rilis: 1984

Genre: Metal, Rock

Penulis lagu: Bruce Dickinson