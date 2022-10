Lirik Lagu Adore - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Adore

The clouds are changing

The storm, she's coming

Quick, hide

But who needs shelter

When you are by my side

You had me at hello

You caught me by surprise

Oh, how I

Lost my senses

When I met those hazel eyes

Oh, what a shame

We are parting ways

In a time set for us two

But if you should ask me, do I adore you?

I think you know I do

I think you know I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do, do do do do do

You know I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do, do do do do do

I'd build you castles

And endless daisy chains

Mend all that's broken

For your love, I will regain

For your love, I will regain

Oh, what a shame

We are parting ways

In a time set for us two, oh

But if you should ask me, do I adore you?

I think you know I do

I think you know I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do, do do do do do

You know I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do

I do do do do do do, do do do do do

This wind is cold

Our love is old

Do you remember?

Remember me

Oh, what a shame

We are parting ways

In a time set for us two, oh

But if you should ask me, do I, adore you?

I think you know I

I think you know I