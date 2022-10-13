Lirik Lagu D'You Know What I Mean - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu D'You Know What I Mean - OASIS

Step off the train all alone at dawn

Back into the hole where I was born

The sun in the sky never raised an eye to me

The blood on the trax and they must be mine

The fool on the hill and I feel fine

Don't look back 'cause you know what you might see

Look into the wall of my mind's eye

I think I know, but I don't know why

The questions are the answers you might need

Coming in a mess, going out in style

I ain't good looking but I'm someone's child

No-one can give me the air that's mine to breathe

I met my maker, I made him cry

And on my shoulder he asked me why

His people won't fly through the storm

I said, "Hey, listen up man, they don't even know you're born"

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I don't really care for what you believe

So open up your fist or you won't receive

The thoughts and the words of every man you'll need

So get up off the floor and believe in life

No-ones ever gonna ever ask you twice

Get on the bus and bring it on home to me

I met my maker I made him cry (yes you did)

And on my shoulder he asked me why

His people won't fly through the storm

I said, "Listen up man, they don't even know you're born"

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

All my people right here, right now

D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Credit