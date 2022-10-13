Lirik Lagu D'You Know What I Mean - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu D'You Know What I Mean - OASIS
Step off the train all alone at dawn
Back into the hole where I was born
The sun in the sky never raised an eye to me
The blood on the trax and they must be mine
The fool on the hill and I feel fine
Don't look back 'cause you know what you might see
Look into the wall of my mind's eye
I think I know, but I don't know why
The questions are the answers you might need
Coming in a mess, going out in style
I ain't good looking but I'm someone's child
No-one can give me the air that's mine to breathe
I met my maker, I made him cry
And on my shoulder he asked me why
His people won't fly through the storm
I said, "Hey, listen up man, they don't even know you're born"
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I don't really care for what you believe
So open up your fist or you won't receive
The thoughts and the words of every man you'll need
So get up off the floor and believe in life
No-ones ever gonna ever ask you twice
Get on the bus and bring it on home to me
I met my maker I made him cry (yes you did)
And on my shoulder he asked me why
His people won't fly through the storm
I said, "Listen up man, they don't even know you're born"
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
All my people right here, right now
D'you know what I mean? (yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
