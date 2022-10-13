Lirik Survivors - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Survivors - Passenger

Oh life

Is just a game

No one ever tells you how to play

See different people

Go different ways

Some of them will leave you but

Some of them will stay

Well our hearts keep drumming

And the years keep coming

Quicker than they've ever been

You're sick of the same thing

But it's quicker than changing

It's too late to begin

Well everybody's running

But you don't know where

Time is running thin

Everybody's looking for somebody to love

But we're scared to let them in

And I say oh oh oh

Are there any survivors?

Am I here alone?

I say oh oh oh

Are there any survivors?

Am I here alone?

Am I on my own?

Am I on my own?

Oh love

It comes and goes

But no one never tells you how to learn to let go

Different people, they walk different roads

Some of them will hurt you but

Some of them won't

Well the bridge is burning

And the wheel keeps turning

Quicker than it did before

Your heart screams "yes"

Your head says "no"

And you're never really sure

Well everybody's running

But you don't know why

Time is running short

Everybody's looking for a place to hide

So there's no one left at all

And I say oh oh oh

Are there any survivors?

Am I here alone?

Yeah I say oh oh oh

Are there any survivors?

Am I here alone?