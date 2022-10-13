Lirik Lagu Alligator Sky - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alligator Sky - Owl City

Where was I when the rockets came to life

And carried you away into the alligator sky

Even though, I'll never know what's up ahead

I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go

Uh uh, that's not a plane, that's me

I'm sittin' where I'm supposed to

Floatin' on the cloud, can't nobody come close to

The concrete and the sky switch places

So now my ceiling is painted with cosmic spaces

Firecracker to the moon, keep your eyes shut

Blastin' off like a rocket from the ground up

Heh, I used to catch a cab on the Monday

Now the taxi's sellin' lights on the runway, fly high

Condo on the milky way

A house on the cloud and God's my landlord

And for my rent all I pay is my drive

Got that so If you need me you can find me in the alligator sky

Where was I when the rockets came to life

And carried you away into the alligator sky

Even though I'll never know what's up ahead

I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go

Rollercoaster through the atmosphere

I'm drowning in this starry serenade

Where ecstasy becomes cavalier

My imagination's taking me away

Reverie whispered in my ear

I'm scared to death that I'll never be afraid

Rollercoaster through the atmosphere

My imagination's taking me away

Uh, now I'mma dance like I never danced

Sing like I never sing, dream like I've never dreamed

Or-or tried to, 'cause we've been lied to

That the sun is somethin' that we can't fly to

Well, I sit on my star and see street lights

Look up, ha, you'll miss me if you blink twice

Imagination is high and if you got it you can meet me

When you see me in the alligator sky

Where was I when the rockets came to life

And carried you away into the alligator sky?

Even though I'll never know what's up ahead

I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go

Where was I when the rockets came to life (boom)

And carried you away into the alligator sky? (like a rocket from the ground up)

Even though I'll never know what's up ahead (never know)

I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go