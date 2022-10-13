Lirik Lagu Alligator Sky - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alligator Sky - Owl City
Where was I when the rockets came to life
And carried you away into the alligator sky
Even though, I'll never know what's up ahead
I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go
Uh uh, that's not a plane, that's me
I'm sittin' where I'm supposed to
Floatin' on the cloud, can't nobody come close to
The concrete and the sky switch places
So now my ceiling is painted with cosmic spaces
Firecracker to the moon, keep your eyes shut
Blastin' off like a rocket from the ground up
Heh, I used to catch a cab on the Monday
Now the taxi's sellin' lights on the runway, fly high
Condo on the milky way
A house on the cloud and God's my landlord
And for my rent all I pay is my drive
Got that so If you need me you can find me in the alligator sky
Where was I when the rockets came to life
And carried you away into the alligator sky
Even though I'll never know what's up ahead
I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go
Rollercoaster through the atmosphere
I'm drowning in this starry serenade
Where ecstasy becomes cavalier
My imagination's taking me away
Reverie whispered in my ear
I'm scared to death that I'll never be afraid
Rollercoaster through the atmosphere
My imagination's taking me away
Uh, now I'mma dance like I never danced
Sing like I never sing, dream like I've never dreamed
Or-or tried to, 'cause we've been lied to
That the sun is somethin' that we can't fly to
Well, I sit on my star and see street lights
Look up, ha, you'll miss me if you blink twice
Imagination is high and if you got it you can meet me
When you see me in the alligator sky
Where was I when the rockets came to life
And carried you away into the alligator sky?
Even though I'll never know what's up ahead
I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go
Where was I when the rockets came to life (boom)
And carried you away into the alligator sky? (like a rocket from the ground up)
Even though I'll never know what's up ahead (never know)
I'm never lettin' go, I'm never lettin' go
Artikel Pilihan