Lirik Lagu Turned Inside Out - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Turned Inside Out - Obituary

You, we're coming

Rotting in the wastes below

Die, killing

Rotting in the wastes below

Rotting in the wastes again

Giving the chance to die

Killing for ways to fall

Dying while in hell

We're turned inside out

Beyond the darkness we arise

We're turned inside out

Beyond the fearless cries

We're turned inside out

Beyond the darkness we arise

We're turned inside out

Beyond the piercing cries

We're turned inside out

We're turned inside out

We're turned inside out

We're turned inside out

Credit

Penyanyi: Obituary

Penulis lagu: Donald William Tardy, John Russel Tardy, Trevor Leon Peres.

Album: Cause of Death

Dirilis: 1990

Fakta di Balik Lagu Turned Inside Out – Obituary