Lirik Lagu Turned Inside Out - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Turned Inside Out - Obituary
You, we're coming
Rotting in the wastes below
Die, killing
Rotting in the wastes below
Rotting in the wastes again
Giving the chance to die
Killing for ways to fall
Dying while in hell
We're turned inside out
Beyond the darkness we arise
We're turned inside out
Beyond the fearless cries
We're turned inside out
Beyond the darkness we arise
We're turned inside out
Beyond the piercing cries
We're turned inside out
We're turned inside out
We're turned inside out
We're turned inside out
Credit
Penyanyi: Obituary
Penulis lagu: Donald William Tardy, John Russel Tardy, Trevor Leon Peres.
Album: Cause of Death
Dirilis: 1990
Fakta di Balik Lagu Turned Inside Out – Obituary
