Lirik Lagu Hands to Myself – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hands to Myself – Selena Gomez

Can't keep my hands to myself

No matter how hard I'm trying to

I want you all to myself

Your metaphorical gin and juice

So come on, give me a taste

Of what it's like to be next to you

Won't let one drop go to waste

Your metaphorical gin and juice

Oh, cause all of the downs and the uppers

Keep making love to each other

And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying, trying

All of the downs and the uppers

Keep making love to each other

And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying

But I...

Can't keep my hands to myself

My hands to myself

Can't keep my hands to myself

My hands to myself

The doctors say you're no good

But people say what they wanna say

And you should know if I could

I'd breathe you in every single day

Oh, cause all of the downs and the uppers

Keep making love to each other

And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying, trying

All of the downs and the uppers

Keep making love to each other

And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying

But I...

Can't keep my hands to myself

My hands to myself

Can't keep my hands to myself

My hands to myself

Can't keep my hands to myself

I want it all, no, nothing else

Can't keep my hands to myself

Give me your all and nothing else

Oh, I, I want it all

I want it all

I want it all, ooh

Can't keep my hands to myself

I mean, I could but why would I want to?