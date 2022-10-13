Lirik Lagu Heartache - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartache - ONE OK ROCK
So they say that time
Takes away the pain
But I'm still the same oh yeah
And they say that I
Will find another you
That can't be true oh
Why didn't I realize?
Why did I tell lies?
Yeah I wish that I could do it again
Ooh turnin' back the time
Back when you were mine (all mine)
So this is heartache?
So this is heartache?
Hiroi atsumeta koukai wa,
Namida e to kawari oh baby
So this is heartache?
So this is heartache?
Ano hi no kimi no egao wa
Omoide ni kawaru
I miss you
Boku no kokoro o
Yuitsu mitashite satte yuku
Kimi ga
Boku no kokoro ni
Yuitsu furerareru koto ga dekita
Kimi wo
Oh baby
Mou inai yo mou nanimo nai yo
Yeah I wish that I could do it again
Ooh turnin' back the time
Back when you were mine (all mine)
So this is heartache?
So this is heartache?
Hiroi atsumeta koukai wa
Namida e to kawari oh baby
So this is heartache?
So this is heartache?
Ano hi no kimi no egao wa omoide ni kawaru
I miss you
