Lirik Lagu Heartache - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartache - ONE OK ROCK

So they say that time

Takes away the pain

But I'm still the same oh yeah

And they say that I

Will find another you

That can't be true oh

Why didn't I realize?

Why did I tell lies?

Yeah I wish that I could do it again

Ooh turnin' back the time

Back when you were mine (all mine)

So this is heartache?

So this is heartache?

Hiroi atsumeta koukai wa,

Namida e to kawari oh baby

So this is heartache?

So this is heartache?

Ano hi no kimi no egao wa

Omoide ni kawaru

I miss you

Boku no kokoro o

Yuitsu mitashite satte yuku

Kimi ga

Boku no kokoro ni

Yuitsu furerareru koto ga dekita

Kimi wo

Oh baby

Mou inai yo mou nanimo nai yo

Yeah I wish that I could do it again

Ooh turnin' back the time

Back when you were mine (all mine)

So this is heartache?

So this is heartache?

Hiroi atsumeta koukai wa

Namida e to kawari oh baby

So this is heartache?

So this is heartache?

Ano hi no kimi no egao wa omoide ni kawaru

I miss you