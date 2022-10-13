Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Sweet Hurricane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Sweet Hurricane
I was sailing alone
You came along
I'm singing the song you wrote
You led the way
I couldn't say
Words became lumps in my throat
I
I'm loving this sweet hurricane
In time
I know we'll meet once again
When you're alone
It's with you
I belong
Stories we told
Will never get old
Though the fire's gone cold, you're my flame
I
I'm loving this sweet hurricane
In time
I know we'll meet once again
Credit
Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit
Tahun rilis: 2017
Album: Manchild
Label: Rat Terrier, Earthtone Records, Lirico
Penulis lirik: Phum Viphurit
Fakta Menarik
Sweet Hurricane merupakan bagian dari album Manchild milik Phum Viphurit yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu.
