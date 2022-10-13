Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Sweet Hurricane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Sweet Hurricane

I was sailing alone

You came along

I'm singing the song you wrote

You led the way

I couldn't say

Words became lumps in my throat

I

I'm loving this sweet hurricane

In time

I know we'll meet once again

When you're alone

It's with you

I belong

Stories we told

Will never get old

Though the fire's gone cold, you're my flame

I

I'm loving this sweet hurricane

In time

I know we'll meet once again

Credit

Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit

Tahun rilis: 2017

Album: Manchild

Label: Rat Terrier, Earthtone Records, Lirico

Penulis lirik: Phum Viphurit

Fakta Menarik

Sweet Hurricane merupakan bagian dari album Manchild milik Phum Viphurit yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu.