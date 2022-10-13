Lirik Lagu Bad Guy - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

You always keep me guessing
Where you are and where you've been
You call this obsession
But I swear that I am innocent
I wanna know if you're okay
I need to hear you say that you're alright, yeah
I wanna know if you're okay
I need to hear you say that you're alright
This is something that I don't wanna say
But I'm gonna say it
You better believe it
This is just something that I don't wanna say
But I'm gonna say
See the way you've been living
I see the opportunities given
I know you wanna make your own decisions
You say you wanna be free
But keep telling me what I'm missing
I'm telling you that it's you
It's always been you
I wanna know if you're okay
I need to hear you say that you're alright, yeah
I wanna know if you're okay
I need to hear you say that you're alright
This is something that I don't wanna say
But I'm gonna say it
You better believe it
This is just something that I don't wanna say
But I'm gonna say it
You always take me for a fool
And you always make me feel your suffering
You always take me for a fool, oh
And I'm starting to wonder why you're trying to be tough
Cause the life that you're after, it'll never be enough
Don't know the melodies and no, no, not at all
This is something that I don't wanna say
But I'm gonna say it
You better believe it
This is just something that I don't wanna say
But I'm gonna say it
