Lirik Lagu Bad Guy - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Guy – Islander

You always keep me guessing

Where you are and where you've been

You call this obsession

But I swear that I am innocent

I wanna know if you're okay

I need to hear you say that you're alright, yeah

I wanna know if you're okay

I need to hear you say that you're alright

This is something that I don't wanna say

But I'm gonna say it

You better believe it

This is just something that I don't wanna say

But I'm gonna say

See the way you've been living

I see the opportunities given

I know you wanna make your own decisions

You say you wanna be free

But keep telling me what I'm missing

I'm telling you that it's you

It's always been you

I wanna know if you're okay

I need to hear you say that you're alright, yeah

I wanna know if you're okay

I need to hear you say that you're alright

This is something that I don't wanna say

But I'm gonna say it

You better believe it

This is just something that I don't wanna say

But I'm gonna say it

You always take me for a fool

And you always make me feel your suffering

You always take me for a fool, oh

And I'm starting to wonder why you're trying to be tough

Cause the life that you're after, it'll never be enough

Don't know the melodies and no, no, not at all

This is something that I don't wanna say

But I'm gonna say it

You better believe it

This is just something that I don't wanna say

But I'm gonna say it