Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Paper Throne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Paper Throne

They said, "Bend your knees

Take our vows and we'll set you free"

Just for now you can drown in gold

'Til your lungs give in

Go stuff yourself with plastic

Forget the things that made you whole

You're made to fit their mold oh

No I don't need your paper throne

Oh I know the fall won't break my fragile bones

Even the fools know nothing is forever

No I don't need your paper crown

For it won't be long 'til your world comes crashing down

I won't trade my soul for your paper

Corrupted dreams

Of a child thinking all she needs

For the while is to taste the stars

'Til her tongue burns dry

Get rid of all your boundaries

All the things you used to hold

You're under their control

No I don't need your paper throne

Oh I know the fall won't break my fragile bones

Even the fools know nothing is forever

No I don't need your paper crown

For it won't be long 'til your world comes crashing down

I won't trade my soul for your paper

You're made to fit their mold

You're under their control

You're made to fir their mold

You're under their control

Credit

Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit

Tahun rilis: 2017

Album: Manchild

Label: Rat Terrier, Earthtone Records, Lirico

Penulis lirik: Phum Viphurit

Fakta Menarik

Paper Throne merupakan bagian dari album Manchild milik Phum Viphurit yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu.