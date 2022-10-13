Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Paper Throne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB
Cuplikan video versi akustik Phum Viphurit – Paper Throne
Cuplikan video versi akustik Phum Viphurit – Paper Throne /YouTube/RatRecords

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Paper Throne

They said, "Bend your knees
Take our vows and we'll set you free"
Just for now you can drown in gold
'Til your lungs give in
Go stuff yourself with plastic
Forget the things that made you whole
You're made to fit their mold oh
No I don't need your paper throne
Oh I know the fall won't break my fragile bones
Even the fools know nothing is forever
No I don't need your paper crown
For it won't be long 'til your world comes crashing down
I won't trade my soul for your paper
Corrupted dreams
Of a child thinking all she needs
For the while is to taste the stars
'Til her tongue burns dry
Get rid of all your boundaries
All the things you used to hold
You're under their control
No I don't need your paper throne
Oh I know the fall won't break my fragile bones
Even the fools know nothing is forever
No I don't need your paper crown
For it won't be long 'til your world comes crashing down
I won't trade my soul for your paper
You're made to fit their mold
You're under their control
You're made to fir their mold
You're under their control

Credit

Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit

Tahun rilis: 2017

Album: Manchild

Label: Rat Terrier, Earthtone Records, Lirico

Penulis lirik: Phum Viphurit

Fakta Menarik

Paper Throne merupakan bagian dari album Manchild milik Phum Viphurit yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu.

