Lirik Lagu Shining Stars – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shining Stars – AB6IX

Amugeosdo boijiga anhassdeon

Eodupgo makmakhaessdeon naran byeore

Neoraneun saeroun bichi natanasseo

Nega issgie nan chanranhage bichna

Cham orae dorawassji

Heulleoganeun sigan wie neol taewo

Urin hamkke bicheul nael geoya

Eotteon harudo neowa hamkke hal geoya

Nopge tteoganeun jeo gureum kkeute isseumyeon

Nega boilkka

Jeonyeok changgae anjaseo boge hae julge

Neomanui byeoljari

Eoduun bamhaneul ijen

Geokjeonghaji anhado dwae

Neol hyanghae eonjena balkge bichnago isseulge

Jageun byeolbichcheoreom moyeo

Areumdaun uri jaril mandeulge

I'll Be Your Shining Stars

Um We Are Shining Stars

Woo Woo neol wihan Shining Stars

Yeah neomanui Shining Stars

Urin aju biseushan pyojeongeuro majuhae

Seororeul geuriwohanda

Neowa na saie mimyohan gamjeongi heulleo

Ijen naneun geugeol sarangirago bulleo

Bam haneul geu wieseo

Chanranhage bichi doelge

Buraniran geuneuljocha neol gariji moshage

Nal barabomyeo ganjeolhage bireossdeon sowon

Naega irwojulge neoneun yeppeun kkumman kkwo

Cham manhi oerowossji

Eoduwossdeon sigan geu teum sogeseo

Ijen naega neol bichul geoya

Eotteon narideon neowa hamkke hal geoya

Mamsok gajang gipeun gos

Geu eodirado naega bichulge

Nega eodi issdeun

Geugosen naega seo isseulge

Neomanui byeoljari

Eoduun bamhaneul ijen

Geokjeonghaji anhado dwae

Neol hyanghae eonjena balkge bichnago isseulge

Jageun byeolbichcheoreom moyeo

Areumdaun uri jaril mandeulge

I'll Be Your Shining Stars

Um We Are Shining Stars

Woo Woo neol wihan Shining Stars

Jigeumbuteo neowa naui ape pyeolchyeojil

Areumdaun sungandeureul

Bamhaneureul sunoheun jeo byeoldeulcheoreom

Hanadulssik gyesok ieogada bomyeon

Yeongwoneul dameun byeoljariga doel geoya

Um We Are Shining Stars

Neol wihan Shining Stars

Amugeosdo boijiga anhassdeon

Eodupgo makmakhaessdeon naran byeore

Neoraneun saeroun bichi natanasseo

Nega issgie nan chanranhage bichna

Credit

Artis: AB6IX

Album: B COMPLETE

Rilis: 2019

Genre: K-pop

Penulis lagu: Kim Dong Hyun, Lim Young Min, Park Woo Jin, OUOW

Fakta di Balik Lagu Shining Stars – AB6IX

“Shining Stars (별자리)” merupakan single kedua dari album mini debut milik boy group yang dibentuk oleh Brand New Music AB6IX yang berjudul “B:COMPLETE”.