Lirik Lagu Shining Stars – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shining Stars – AB6IX
Amugeosdo boijiga anhassdeon
Eodupgo makmakhaessdeon naran byeore
Neoraneun saeroun bichi natanasseo
Nega issgie nan chanranhage bichna
Cham orae dorawassji
Heulleoganeun sigan wie neol taewo
Urin hamkke bicheul nael geoya
Eotteon harudo neowa hamkke hal geoya
Nopge tteoganeun jeo gureum kkeute isseumyeon
Nega boilkka
Jeonyeok changgae anjaseo boge hae julge
Neomanui byeoljari
Eoduun bamhaneul ijen
Geokjeonghaji anhado dwae
Neol hyanghae eonjena balkge bichnago isseulge
Jageun byeolbichcheoreom moyeo
Areumdaun uri jaril mandeulge
I'll Be Your Shining Stars
Um We Are Shining Stars
Woo Woo neol wihan Shining Stars
Yeah neomanui Shining Stars
Urin aju biseushan pyojeongeuro majuhae
Seororeul geuriwohanda
Neowa na saie mimyohan gamjeongi heulleo
Ijen naneun geugeol sarangirago bulleo
Bam haneul geu wieseo
Chanranhage bichi doelge
Buraniran geuneuljocha neol gariji moshage
Nal barabomyeo ganjeolhage bireossdeon sowon
Naega irwojulge neoneun yeppeun kkumman kkwo
Cham manhi oerowossji
Eoduwossdeon sigan geu teum sogeseo
Ijen naega neol bichul geoya
Eotteon narideon neowa hamkke hal geoya
Mamsok gajang gipeun gos
Geu eodirado naega bichulge
Nega eodi issdeun
Geugosen naega seo isseulge
Neomanui byeoljari
Eoduun bamhaneul ijen
Geokjeonghaji anhado dwae
Neol hyanghae eonjena balkge bichnago isseulge
Jageun byeolbichcheoreom moyeo
Areumdaun uri jaril mandeulge
I'll Be Your Shining Stars
Um We Are Shining Stars
Woo Woo neol wihan Shining Stars
Jigeumbuteo neowa naui ape pyeolchyeojil
Areumdaun sungandeureul
Bamhaneureul sunoheun jeo byeoldeulcheoreom
Hanadulssik gyesok ieogada bomyeon
Yeongwoneul dameun byeoljariga doel geoya
Um We Are Shining Stars
Neol wihan Shining Stars
Amugeosdo boijiga anhassdeon
Eodupgo makmakhaessdeon naran byeore
Neoraneun saeroun bichi natanasseo
Nega issgie nan chanranhage bichna
Credit
Artis: AB6IX
Album: B COMPLETE
Rilis: 2019
Genre: K-pop
Penulis lagu: Kim Dong Hyun, Lim Young Min, Park Woo Jin, OUOW
Fakta di Balik Lagu Shining Stars – AB6IX
“Shining Stars (별자리)” merupakan single kedua dari album mini debut milik boy group yang dibentuk oleh Brand New Music AB6IX yang berjudul “B:COMPLETE”.
