Lirik Lagu FOOLS – Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu FOOLS – Troye Sivan

I am tired of this place, I hope people change

I need time to replace what I gave away

And my hopes, they are high, I must keep them small

Though I try to resist I still want it all

I see swimming pools and living rooms and aeroplanes

I see a little house on the hill and children's names

I see quiet nights poured over ice and Tanqueray

But everything is shattering and it's my mistake

Only fools fall for you, only fools

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

Only fools fall for you, only fools

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

Oh, our lives don't collide, I'm aware of this

The differences and impulses and your obsession with

The little things you like stick, and I like aerosol

Don't give a fuck, not giving up, I still want it all

Only fools fall for you, only fools

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

Only fools fall for you, only fools

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

I see swimming pools and living rooms and aeroplanes

I see a little house on the hill and children's names

I see quiet nights part over ice and Tanqueray

But everything is shattering and it's my mistake

Only fools fall for you, only fools fall

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

Only fools fall for you, only fools fall

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

Only fools fall for you (only fools)

Only fools do what I do (only fools)

Only fools fall for you (only fools)

Only fools do what I do, only fools fall

