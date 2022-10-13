Lirik Lagu Ride – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ride – Twenty One Pilots

I just wanna stay in the sun where I find

I know it's hard sometimes

Pieces of peace in the sun's peace of mind

I know it's hard sometimes

Yeah, I think about the end just way too much

But it's fun to fantasize

On my enemies who wouldn't wish who I was

But it's fun to fantasize

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride

Takin' my time on my ride

"I'd die for you" that's easy to say

We have a list of people that we would take

A bullet for them, a bullet for you

A bullet for everybody in this room

But I don't seem to see many bullets coming through

See many bullets coming through

Metaphorically, I'm the man

But literally, I don't know what I'd do

"I'd live for you" and that's hard to do

Even harder to say, when you know it's not true

Even harder to write, when you know that's a lie

There were people back home who tried talking to you

But then you ignore them still

All these questions they're for real, like

"Who would you live for?"

"Who would you die for?"

And "Would you ever kill?"

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride

Takin' my time on my ride

I've been thinking too much

I've been thinking too much

I've been thinking too much

I've been thinking too much (Help me)

I've been thinking too much (I've been thinking too much)

I've been thinking too much (Help me)

I've been thinking too much (I've been thinking too much)

I've been thinking too much

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time

Takin' my time on my ride

Whoa, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride

Oh, oh, oh, oh