Lirik Lagu Ride – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ride – Twenty One Pilots
I just wanna stay in the sun where I find
I know it's hard sometimes
Pieces of peace in the sun's peace of mind
I know it's hard sometimes
Yeah, I think about the end just way too much
But it's fun to fantasize
On my enemies who wouldn't wish who I was
But it's fun to fantasize
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride
Takin' my time on my ride
"I'd die for you" that's easy to say
We have a list of people that we would take
A bullet for them, a bullet for you
A bullet for everybody in this room
But I don't seem to see many bullets coming through
See many bullets coming through
Metaphorically, I'm the man
But literally, I don't know what I'd do
"I'd live for you" and that's hard to do
Even harder to say, when you know it's not true
Even harder to write, when you know that's a lie
There were people back home who tried talking to you
But then you ignore them still
All these questions they're for real, like
"Who would you live for?"
"Who would you die for?"
And "Would you ever kill?"
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride
Takin' my time on my ride
I've been thinking too much
I've been thinking too much
I've been thinking too much
I've been thinking too much (Help me)
I've been thinking too much (I've been thinking too much)
I've been thinking too much (Help me)
I've been thinking too much (I've been thinking too much)
I've been thinking too much
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time
Takin' my time on my ride
Whoa, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm fallin' so I'm taking my time on my ride
Oh, oh, oh, oh
