Lirik lagu Ain't No Sunshine – Bill Withers dan Fakta di Baliknya 

Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

It's not warm when she's away

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And she's always gone too long

Anytime she's goes away

Wonder this time where she's gone

Wonder if she's gone to stay

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And this house just ain't no home

Anytime she goes away

And I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know

Hey I oughta leave young thing alone

But ain't no sunshine when she's gone, who woh

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

Only darkness every day

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And this house just ain't no home

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Credit

Artis : Bill Withers

Album : Ain't No Sunshine

Dirilis : 1971