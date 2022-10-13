Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Come Get It Bae dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Come Get It Bae

You miss me?

I miss all of y'all

(Hey) All of you girls standin' together like that (hey), I can't take it (hun)

Women

I can do anything you like (hey)

I can do anything you need (hey)

And I got a better body (hey)

Than the magazines you read (hey)

None of them boys (hey) know the first thing about your fantasy (hey)

And if they tried (hey), they can not do it just like me (hey)

I know you certainly been gone (hey)

And it's been much too long (hey)

And there's some things we need to do (hey)

So I know you need to get home (hey)

Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)

Come get it bae (hey)

You wanna ride it (hey), my motorcycle (hey)

You've got a license (hey), but you got the right to (hey)

Gonna pop a wheelie (hey), don't try too high too (hey)

Take it easy on the clutch (hey), 'cause girl I like you (wait man) (hey) (hey-o)

I can see it the way you like (hey)

I can do anything you need (hey)

I can give you dirty looks (hey)

Like them niggas that's on TV (hey)

None of them boys (hey) know the first thing about your fantasy (hey)

And if they tried (hey), they can not do it just like me (hey)

I know you certainly been gone (hey)

And it's been much too long (hey)

And there's some things we need to do (hey)

So I know you need to get home (hey)

Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)

Come get it bae (hey)

You wanna ride it (hey), my motorcycle (hey)

You've got a license (hey), but you got the right to (hey)

Gonna pop a wheelie (hey), don't try too high too (hey)

Take it easy on the clutch (hey), 'cause girl I like you (hey) (hey)

You'll need a sugar fix (hey), ba-aby (hey)

There comes a time (comes a time) (hey), and you won't believe what you'll do (hey)

When that sugar's callin' you (hey)

Girl, there will come (hey) a time (sugar, sugar), this is where you wanna be (hey)

H-O-M-E (hey), (sugar, sugar) satisfaction guaranteed (hey)

And there will come (hey) (sugar, sugar) a time, this is where you wanna be (hey)

'Cause it's (sugar, sugar) (hey) everything you need, you will only find in me (hey)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)

Come get it bae (hey)

Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)

Come get it bae (hey)

You wanna ride it (hey), my motorcycle (hey)

You've got a license (hey), but you got the right to (hey)

Gonna pop a wheelie (hey), don't try too high too (hey)

Take it easy on the clutch (hey), 'cause girl I like you (hey) (hey)

Hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man)

Hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man)

Kredit

Penyanyi: Pharell Williams

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Girl

Label: I Am Other, Columbia

Penulis lirik dan produser: Pharrell Williams

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Come Get It Bae merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl. Per Oktober 2022, musik videonya bahkan telah meraih 92 juta kali penayangan.