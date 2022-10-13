Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Come Get It Bae dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Cuplikan video klip Pharrell Williams – Come Get It Bae
Cuplikan video klip Pharrell Williams – Come Get It Bae /YouTube/Pharrell Williams

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Come Get It Bae

You miss me?
I miss all of y'all
(Hey) All of you girls standin' together like that (hey), I can't take it (hun)
Women
I can do anything you like (hey)
I can do anything you need (hey)
And I got a better body (hey)
Than the magazines you read (hey)
None of them boys (hey) know the first thing about your fantasy (hey)
And if they tried (hey), they can not do it just like me (hey)
I know you certainly been gone (hey)
And it's been much too long (hey)
And there's some things we need to do (hey)
So I know you need to get home (hey)
Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)
Come get it bae (hey)
You wanna ride it (hey), my motorcycle (hey)
You've got a license (hey), but you got the right to (hey)
Gonna pop a wheelie (hey), don't try too high too (hey)
Take it easy on the clutch (hey), 'cause girl I like you (wait man) (hey) (hey-o)
I can see it the way you like (hey)
I can do anything you need (hey)
I can give you dirty looks (hey)
Like them niggas that's on TV (hey)
None of them boys (hey) know the first thing about your fantasy (hey)
And if they tried (hey), they can not do it just like me (hey)
I know you certainly been gone (hey)
And it's been much too long (hey)
And there's some things we need to do (hey)
So I know you need to get home (hey)
Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)
Come get it bae (hey)
You wanna ride it (hey), my motorcycle (hey)
You've got a license (hey), but you got the right to (hey)
Gonna pop a wheelie (hey), don't try too high too (hey)
Take it easy on the clutch (hey), 'cause girl I like you (hey) (hey)
You'll need a sugar fix (hey), ba-aby (hey)
There comes a time (comes a time) (hey), and you won't believe what you'll do (hey)
When that sugar's callin' you (hey)
Girl, there will come (hey) a time (sugar, sugar), this is where you wanna be (hey)
H-O-M-E (hey), (sugar, sugar) satisfaction guaranteed (hey)
And there will come (hey) (sugar, sugar) a time, this is where you wanna be (hey)
'Cause it's (sugar, sugar) (hey) everything you need, you will only find in me (hey)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)
Come get it bae (hey)
Come get it bae (hey) (c'mon)
Come get it bae (hey)
You wanna ride it (hey), my motorcycle (hey)
You've got a license (hey), but you got the right to (hey)
Gonna pop a wheelie (hey), don't try too high too (hey)
Take it easy on the clutch (hey), 'cause girl I like you (hey) (hey)
Hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man)
Hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man), hey (wait man)

Kredit

Penyanyi: Pharell Williams

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Girl

Label: I Am Other, Columbia

Penulis lirik dan produser: Pharrell Williams

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Come Get It Bae merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl. Per Oktober 2022, musik videonya bahkan telah meraih 92 juta kali penayangan.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Cicak di Dinding - Dewi Lestari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cicak di Dinding - Dewi Lestari dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Step Back - GOT the Beat dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Step Back - GOT the Beat dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bahagia Bersamamu - Haico dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bahagia Bersamamu - Haico dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 05:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Private Show – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Private Show – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Deep Cuts - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Deep Cuts - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Viral - Iis Dahlia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Viral - Iis Dahlia dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Antara Pagi dan Kau – Daun Jatuh dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Antara Pagi dan Kau – Daun Jatuh dan Makna di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 04:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tak Terbaca – Juicy Luicy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tak Terbaca – Juicy Luicy dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 04:53 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Polri Periksa 22 Saksi Terkait Jet Pribadi Petinggi Propam Brigjen Hendra Kurniawan
2

Bahas Soal Empat Wilayah Ukraina, PBB Tolak Seruan Rusia Gelar Pemungutan Suara Rahasia
3

Komentari Kasus KDRT, Farhat Abbas Sebut Lesti Kejora Lebay: Gak Ada Asap Kalau Gak Ada Api
4

Curahan Rizky Billar Dipermasalahkan, Marissya Icha: Udah Siap Jadi Bahan Perbincangan Dong, Kok Heboh
5

Mencapai 9 Bab, LPSK Sampaikan Hasil Investigasi Peristiwa Tragedi Kanjuruhan ke TGIPF
6

FIFA Umumkan Aturan Buntut Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Pertandingan Sepak Bola Tidak Boleh Digelar Malam Hari
7

Kemenkumham Terbitkan Paspor dengan Masa Berlaku 10 Tahun Mulai 12 Oktober 2022, Simak Biaya Pembuatannya
8

Sub-varian Omicron Dianggap Sangat Menular hingga Menjadi Tantangan Gelombang Baru Covid-19 di China
9

Denise Chariesta Terjerat UU ITE, Farhat Abbas Buat Laporan Polisi Usai Somasinya Tak Digubris
10

KAI: Penertiban Kampung Bambu Batal, Warga Pilih Inisiatif Tinggalkan Bedeng

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Iko Bengkulu

Ratusan Warga Binaan Lapas Curup Ikuti Peringatan Maulid Nabi

Ratusan Warga Binaan Lapas Curup Ikuti Peringatan Maulid Nabi

13 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Viktora Plzen vs Bayern Munchen Beserta Head to Head

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Viktora Plzen vs Bayern Munchen Beserta Head to Head

13 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem FF Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Update Terbaru, Klaim Segera dan Dapatkan Hadiah dari Garena Indonesia

Kode Redeem FF Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Update Terbaru, Klaim Segera dan Dapatkan Hadiah dari Garena Indonesia

13 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

13 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

13 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Sudut Batam

Detik-detik Apartemen Pollux Habibie Terbakar, Gedung Pencakar Langit Megah yang Dimiliki Batam

Detik-detik Apartemen Pollux Habibie Terbakar, Gedung Pencakar Langit Megah yang Dimiliki Batam

13 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Inter Milan Liga Champions Malam Ini, 13 Oktober 2022, Siaran Langsung SCTV

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Inter Milan Liga Champions Malam Ini, 13 Oktober 2022, Siaran Langsung SCTV

13 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Inter Milan Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Inter Milan Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

13 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Update Terbaru, Dapatkan Hadiah Menarik dari Moonton

Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 Update Terbaru, Dapatkan Hadiah Menarik dari Moonton

13 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Indah untuk Berkencan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Indah untuk Berkencan

13 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

13 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

13 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Rangers vs Liverpool Liga Champions Malam Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Prediksi dan H2H

LINK Live Streaming Rangers vs Liverpool Liga Champions Malam Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Prediksi dan H2H

13 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Soal Satuan Terbesar Pramuka Penggalang Adalah? Berikut Jawabannya

Kunci Jawaban Soal Satuan Terbesar Pramuka Penggalang Adalah? Berikut Jawabannya

13 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Nonton Film Halloween Ends 2022 Sub Indo Full Movie Kualitas HD, Selain Rebahin, Indoxx1 dan Telegram

Nonton Film Halloween Ends 2022 Sub Indo Full Movie Kualitas HD, Selain Rebahin, Indoxx1 dan Telegram

13 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Bapak Pandu Pramuka Sedunia Bernama? Simak Jawabannya!

Jawaban Soal Bapak Pandu Pramuka Sedunia Bernama? Simak Jawabannya!

13 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Barcelona vs Inter Milan Beserta Head to Head

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Barcelona vs Inter Milan Beserta Head to Head

13 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Dynamo Kyiv vs Stade Rennais, Prediksi Bkor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 13 Oktober 2022

Dynamo Kyiv vs Stade Rennais, Prediksi Bkor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 13 Oktober 2022

13 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Indotrends

CHORD Lirik Lagu Mosi Tidak Percaya - Efek Rumah Kaca Band 'Kamu Cederai Janji'

CHORD Lirik Lagu Mosi Tidak Percaya - Efek Rumah Kaca Band 'Kamu Cederai Janji'

13 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

PRFM News

Presiden Jokowi ke Bandung Hari Ini, Berikut Agendanya, Salah Satunya ke Stasiun Kereta Cepat di Tegalluar

Presiden Jokowi ke Bandung Hari Ini, Berikut Agendanya, Salah Satunya ke Stasiun Kereta Cepat di Tegalluar

13 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

13 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : Di Balik Mitos, Detective Conan, Fakta +62

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : Di Balik Mitos, Detective Conan, Fakta +62

13 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022

12 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Rapper Simon D Dikabarkan Akan Tampil Jadi MC Spesial di SBS My Little Old Boy

Rapper Simon D Dikabarkan Akan Tampil Jadi MC Spesial di SBS My Little Old Boy

12 Oktober 2022, 23:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Intro Cuma Kamu dari The Virgin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Intro Cuma Kamu dari The Virgin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

12 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB