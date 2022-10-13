Lirik Lagu Happy - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Happy - Pharrell Williams
It might seem crazy what I am 'bout to say
Sunshine, she's here, you can take a break
I'm a hot air balloon that could go to space
With the air, like I don't care, baby by the way
Huh (Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Here come bad news talking this and that (Yeah)
Well give me all you got, don't hold back (Yeah)
Well I should probably warn you I'll be just fine (Yeah)
No offense to you don't waste your time
Here's why
Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Uh, bring me down
Can't nothing, bring me down
My level's too high to bring me down
Can't nothing, bring me down, I said
Bring me down, can't nothing
Bring me down
My level's too high to bring me down
Can't nothing, bring me down, I said
Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Uh, bring me down (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Can't nothing (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Bring me down, my level's too high
To bring me down (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Can't nothing (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Bring me down, I said
