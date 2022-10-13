Lirik Lagu Happy - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Oktober 2022, 02:36 WIB
Ilustrasi musik video Happy karya Pharrell Williams, simak lirik lagu dan faktanya.
Ilustrasi musik video Happy karya Pharrell Williams, simak lirik lagu dan faktanya. /Tangkapan layar YouTube PharrellWilliamsVEVO

Lirik lagu Happy - Pharrell Williams

It might seem crazy what I am 'bout to say
Sunshine, she's here, you can take a break
I'm a hot air balloon that could go to space
With the air, like I don't care, baby by the way

Huh (Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do

Here come bad news talking this and that (Yeah)
Well give me all you got, don't hold back (Yeah)
Well I should probably warn you I'll be just fine (Yeah)
No offense to you don't waste your time
Here's why

Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do

Uh, bring me down
Can't nothing, bring me down
My level's too high to bring me down
Can't nothing, bring me down, I said
Bring me down, can't nothing
Bring me down
My level's too high to bring me down
Can't nothing, bring me down, I said

Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do

Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you know what happiness is to you
(Because I'm happy)
Clap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do

Uh, bring me down (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Can't nothing (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Bring me down, my level's too high
To bring me down (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Can't nothing (Happy, happy, happy, happy)
Bring me down, I said

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Baby – ASTRO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – ASTRO dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ten Thousand Ways To Die - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ten Thousand Ways To Die - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wonderwall - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderwall - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu This Love – Davichi dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Love – Davichi dan Makna di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alligator Sky - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alligator Sky - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Turned Inside Out - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Turned Inside Out - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu High Tension – AKB48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu High Tension – AKB48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nuansa Bening - Keenan Nasution dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nuansa Bening - Keenan Nasution dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Senin Pagi di Bulan Juli - Hal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senin Pagi di Bulan Juli - Hal dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heartache - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartache - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Soal Gas Air Mata Kedaluwarsa dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Mahfud MD: Diperiksakan di Laboraturium
2

10 YouTuber Dipolisikan Pemilik Rumah di Bandung, Buat Konten Horor Berujung Jadi Terlapor
3

Gong Hyo Jin akan Segera Dipinang, Kevin Oh: Saya Telah Bertemu Sahabat Seumur Hidup
4

Permintaan Ketua Panpel Arema FC pada Polri Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Autopsi Jenazah Korban
5

Ketua Panpel Arema FC Tuntut Iwan Bule Ikut Bertanggung Jawab Atas Tragedi Kanjuruhan
6

Korban Meningal Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bertambah Satu
7

8 Polisi Diperiksa Terkait Dugaan Gratifikasi Private Jet Brigjen Hendra Kurniawan
8

Lesti Kejora Selalu Menangis Saat Menyanyi, Hard Gumay Sebut Aura Mata Istri Rizky Billar Ada Sesuatu
9

Ayah Angkat Rizky Billar Minta Polri Sebarkan Rekaman CCTV, Kepolisian: Nanti di Persidangan
10

Jokowi Titip Pesan ke Presiden RI Pemilu 2024: Jangan Kembali Lagi Ekspor Bahan Mentah

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Keuangan Anda Cenderung Sangat Sehat Karena Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Keuangan Anda Cenderung Sangat Sehat Karena Hal Ini

13 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Valencia vs Elche di Liga Spanyol, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Valencia vs Elche di Liga Spanyol, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:11 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 13 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Kamis Pahing di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak, Keberuntungan

Tanggalan Jawa 13 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Kamis Pahing di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak, Keberuntungan

13 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Valencia vs Elche di Liga Spanyol : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Valencia vs Elche di Liga Spanyol : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

13 Oktober 2022, 03:08 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Valencia vs Elche di Liga Spanyol : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Valencia vs Elche di Liga Spanyol : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

13 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Nonton Film di Bioskop CGV Paris Van Java Kamis 13 Oktober 2022? Ini Jadwal dan Harga Tiketnya

Nonton Film di Bioskop CGV Paris Van Java Kamis 13 Oktober 2022? Ini Jadwal dan Harga Tiketnya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan kode Redeem Point Blank hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik

Tukarkan kode Redeem Point Blank hari Ini Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik

13 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Guru Lulus Passing Grade PPPK 2021 Akan Segera Penempatan? Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

Guru Lulus Passing Grade PPPK 2021 Akan Segera Penempatan? Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

13 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Tersisa 2 laga, Real Madrid, Napoli, dan Manchester City Pastikan tempat di Babak 16 Besar

Tersisa 2 laga, Real Madrid, Napoli, dan Manchester City Pastikan tempat di Babak 16 Besar

13 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Mallorca vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Mallorca vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 13 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Sukses Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Sukses Besar

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Antara Ada dan Tiada, Band Utopia dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Antara Ada dan Tiada, Band Utopia dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : SpongeBob SquarePants, Mantan IPA & IPS, Kisah Viral

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Kamis, 13 Oktober 2022 : SpongeBob SquarePants, Mantan IPA & IPS, Kisah Viral

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ada D'Academy 5 TOP 24 Show, FILM Armour Of God 2

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ada D'Academy 5 TOP 24 Show, FILM Armour Of God 2

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Kamis Pahing 13 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Kamis Pahing 13 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Serta Niat dan Keutanaan Puasa Senin-Kamis

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Serta Niat dan Keutanaan Puasa Senin-Kamis

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Peluang Karir Baru Akan Terbuka untuk Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Peluang Karir Baru Akan Terbuka untuk Anda

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Kamis 13 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

13 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Mallorca vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Mallorca vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

13 Oktober 2022, 02:56 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Mallorca vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Mallorca vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

13 Oktober 2022, 02:54 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Gopi, Gangaa dan Film 999 999 Tor Tid Tai

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Kamis 13 Oktober 2022: Ada Gopi, Gangaa dan Film 999 999 Tor Tid Tai

13 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB