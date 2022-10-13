Lirik Lagu Empire (Let Them Sing) – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empire (Let Them Sing) - Bring Me The Horizon

It's the start of the end, surrender the throne

The blood on my hands covered the holes

We've been surrounded by vicious cycles

And we're truly alone, the scars on your heart are yours to atone

We've been surrounded, let 'em sing, let 'em sing

The deeper you dig, the darker it gets

There's nowhere else for us to go

We live what we learn, and then we forget

We'll never find our way back home, come on

They came like moths to a flame

You left like a house in a hurricane

The wolves are at my door

It's the start of the end, surrender the throne

The blood on my hands covered the holes

We've been surrounded by vicious cycles

It's the start of the end, and we're truly alone

The scars on your heart are yours to atone

We've been surrounded, let 'em sing, let 'em sing

I hear 'em clawing at the gates (let us in, let us in)

I hear them calling out my name (I don't care)

Let them sing, let them sing, let them sing

Let the bastards sing

Let them sing, let them sing

Let the bastards sing

Let them sing, let them sing

Let the bastards sing

Let the godforsaken bastards sing

They came like moths to a flame

You left like a house in a hurricane

The wolves are at my door

But I can't see the writing on the walls

The wolves are at my door

Waiting for my empire to fall